CLARION — After a disappointing end to what was a dominating unbeaten run to a Region 1 title, the Central Clarion Wildcats football team is looking for more this season.
With both offensive and defensive lines returning intact along with all-state quarterback Jase Ferguson returning things at least on paper look to be in the Wildcats favor as far as at least duplicating last year’s accomplishments that saw them finish 10-2 after winning their first District 9 Class 2A title in the co-operative program’s four-year history.
The season ended with a 44-8 loss to City League power Westinghouse in the first round of the state playoffs.
“We had a lot of young guys playing last season,” said third-year Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton. “We ran into a tough Westinghouse team that ended up as the state runner-up. That environment at Cupples Stadium was eye opening to our kids. They really took their offseason program seriously and spent a lot of time in the weight room getting ready for this season.”
The Wildcats have 55 players on their roster, so Eggleton feels he has a lot of versatility when it comes to being able to keep guys fresh and move people around to different positions giving opponents a different look.
As mentioned, both lines return from last season including on the offensive side, seniors Jake Smith at center, Coleman Slater and junior Matt Alston at guard, juniors Colby Wright and Jimmy Kerr at tackle, and sophomore Hayden Hindman penciled in at tight end with a number of other candidates vying for that spot.
Others who will provide depth on the line with be junior Braylon Beckwith, freshman Brendan Bracken, and sophomore Brynden Carrier. Senior Tommy Smith will be moved around into different spots depending on the situation.
Junior Jase Ferguson returns at quarterback. Last season he completed 132 of 235 passes for 2,727 yards with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 521 yards with seven more touchdowns.
Senior Brady Quinn along with sophomore Braylon Beckwith are the two leading rushers returning. Quinn carried the ball 25 times for 183 yards with four touchdowns. Beckwith carried 30 times for 133 yards with two touchdowns. Also seeing time in the backfield will be senior Noah Naser, junior Noah Harrison and sophomore Charlie Hepfl.
“Jase just keeps growing and growing with each season he’s been at quarterback,” said Eggleton. “He just keeps improving in the passing game and last season he started to become more of a running threat which gives teams more to think about when coming up with a game plan against us. I just look for him to just keep getting better and better.”
Senior Dawson Smail returns as a wide receiver coming in with 26 receptions for 505 yards with seven touchdowns while Smith caught 21 passes for 383 yards with seven touchdowns. Sophomore Mason Burford will be looked at to provide a lot of production in the receiving game.
“We lost a big threat in Ashton Rex last season, but I think we have a number of guys who can fill that role this season. Dawson Smail, Mason Burford, Brady Quinn and Tommy Smith to name a few.”
Slater, Hindman, junior Josh Duncan and senior Owen Bauer returning on the defensive line spots.
“Having those guys back on the line is huge for us as on day one we could call out a play and those guys were already communicating and letting the others know their blocking assignments and such,” said Eggleton. “Our coaches are doing a good job breaking the team into groups with more experienced guys together with the guys who need more teaching in another group. We mix the two together at times during practices at times as well.”
The linebackers could include Hindman, Quinn, Beckwith (who led the team with 109 tackles last season), Naser, Jake Smith, Harrison, and Hepfl who could be a linebacker or defensive back. Other defensive backs should include Ferguson, Smail, Burford or a mix of the linebackers.
Junior Thomas Uckert will be handling the field goal, extra point and kickoff duties. Smail will be the punter while Smith and Hepfl will handle the long-snapping duties.
Smail will be a kick returner although Eggleton feels a number of guys have the capabilities to handle those duties.
The Wildcats will also move from playing their home games at PennWest Clarion University’s Memorial Field to playing at their own field behind Clarion High School for the first time in the co-op along with a few games at the C-L Sports Complex.
“It’s going to be a unique experience our guys,” Said Eggleton. “At the university, you could put 2,000 or so people in there and it still wouldn’t give the high school football atmosphere. At the high school field, it is closed in, and the fans are so close. We’re going to have the band in the end zone so that’ll also be a unique feel to what these kids and the opponents are used to. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
“We set a lot of lofty goals in-house,” said Eggleton. “We’re not going to be satisfied as we know we can bring more out of ourselves than what happened last season.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Dawson Smail, Brady Quinn, Gage Davis, Brendon Wright, Coleman Slater, Owen Bauer, Jake Smith, Kothen Smith, Colby Wright, Holden Sparks, Noah Naser, Tommy Smith.
Juniors: Kohen Kemmer, Jesse Siwiecki, Jake Daugherty, Chay Seales, Matt Alston, Jimmy Kerr, Gavin Hannold, Peyton Ward, Sabastian Burkhart, Josh Rankin, Jase Ferguson, Thomas Uckert, Braylon Beckwith, Noah Harrison, Noah Preston, Josh Duncan.
Sophomores: Thalen Allison, Gabe Anderson, Briggs Beckwith, Mason Burford, Brynden Carrier, Nickolas Gross, Brady Guth, Charlie Hepfl, Hayden Hindman, Hunter Lechner, Brady McKinley, Jacob Naser, Brant Parker.
Freshman: Treyvon Hooks, Reagan Parker, Kingston Danner, Omari Scott, Dylan Smail, Brendan Bracken, Ian Hoke, Thomas Ferguson, Owen Green, Ben Naser, Alex Love, Billy Kahle, Connor Eberhardt, Ethan Rex.