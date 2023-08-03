ALCOLA — Last Thursday’s first night of the Demolition Derby sponsored by Derby Dogs featured six heats with three finals that had top-four finishing payouts.
The Street Stock Compact division was won by Brian Shevitz of Mercer with Dylan Say of Emlenton, Tyler Dixon of Ford City and New Bethlehem’s Trenten Rupp finishing in the money in second through fourth place.
The Street Stock Full Size division had Beaver Falls’ Jon Dambaugh, Rimersburg’s Brandon Gathers, Fairmount City’s Braxton Lee and New Bethlehem’s Randy Adams finishing first through fourth.
In the 21-car Windshield Class, the win went to Brookville’s Cody Shaffer with his brothers Levi and Noah finishing second and third. New Bethlehem’s Megan Gourley was fourth and Mayport’s Harold Bish also finishing in the money in fifth place.