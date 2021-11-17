NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs took a big breath, didn’t panic and handed the ball to workhorse Ray Shreckengost.
As it turned out, the visiting Port Allegany Gators didn’t score again as Shreckengost ran for a career-high 200 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns while quarterback Bryson Bain threw for 177 yards and two scores in a 35-14 win last Friday night.
The win puts the 10-1 Bulldogs in their third straight District 9 Class 1A Championship game against next-door neighbor Union/A-C Valley this Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
For a Bulldogs team who’s outscored foes by an average margin of 42-8 this year — only had given up 60 points in their previous nine games — while giving up just 85 yards per game, this one wasn’t breezy.
The Gators (6-5) had thrown for nine yards in the previous two games, but had thrown the ball a lot this year with junior quarterback Drew Evens..
They did against the Bulldogs out of the gate.
“It was a challenging week game-planning because we knew their quarterback was really, really good,” Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold said. “They had nine passing yards in their last two games, so it was kind of odd. He passed for 1,600 yards in nine games and then nine in the last two. So we kind of prepared for another type of game, and they punched us in the mouth throwing the football.”
The Gators took the opening kickoff and marched 66 yards in nine plays with Evens hitting Noah Archer for a 26-yard score with 7:30 left in the first. Evens connected with Peyton Stiles for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
The Bulldogs moved the ball on their first series, but Bain was picked off by Blaine Moses to end the drive.
Moses gave the Gators a 14-0 lead six plays later on a 6-yard TD reception from Evens on the second snap of the second quarter. Evens hit AJ Wiley for a 49-yard gain in the drive.
Port went for two again, but came up short and led by double-digits 38 seconds into the second quarter.
Redbank Valley started its next drive on the 47, but was unable to move the ball. The Bulldogs punt from Tate Minich was downed at the Gators’ 7 and the Redbank defense pushed the Gators all the way back to the 1.
Port’s punt was returned 23 yards by Ashton Kahle, setting the Bulldogs up at the Gators’ 14.
“I think special teams has been a focus for us all season.” Gold said. “I think we have 10 defensive and special teams touchdowns this season. So we want to take an offensive approach to special teams.”
Two Shreckengost 7-yard runs later and the Bulldogs were on the board. Gunner Mangiantini found Kahle for a two-point conversion, cutting the Bulldogs’ deficit to 14-8 with 6:51 left in the half.
The Bulldogs got the ball back at the Gators’ 20 after an 8-yard punt and scored three plays later on Bain’s 9-yard pass to Aiden Ortz. Tyson Adams’ point-after boot gave the Bulldogs a 15-14 lead with 3:05 left in the half and they never trailed the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs had one more crack in the first half, getting as far as the Gators’ 15, but Bain’s fourth down pass fell incomplete. Bain was 5-for-10 in the drive for 62 yards.
Redbank Valley got the second-half kickoff and established its running game. Shreckengost carried the ball nine out of the 10 plays on the drive. He gained 85 yards and scored on a 3-yard burst with 8:12 to go in the third. Adams’ kick made it 22-14.
“We brought in Jason Huffman this week to coach our offensive line to get the performance that we needed,” Gold said. “And it was all offensive line and Ray Shreckengost down the stretch. But with some big throws mixed in too.”
After the teams traded punts, the Gators went on a 10-play drive that started on their 20 and ended on the Bulldogs’ 7 when an Evens pass fell incomplete in the end zone. Evens was 5-of-7 for 50 yards in the drive that was helped along by a personal foul on the Bulldogs. Redbank was penalized six times for 69 yards in the game.
Following the turnover on downs, Redbank traveled 93 yards in 13 plays with Bain connecting with Minich for a 23-yard score to cap the drive with 4:46 left in the game. Shreckengost carried nine times for 51 yards in the series.
Port’s last gasp drive ended with Ray Marshall picking off Evens and returning the ball to the Gator 20.
Shreckengost scored on a 17-yard run right up the gut two plays later to make it 35-14 with 2:44 to go.
Evens led the Gator offense with 194 yards through the air, completing 15 of 22 passes. The Bulldogs had given up just 419 yards passing in the previous 10 games. The Bulldogs’ stout run defense continued its dominance as the Gators were held to minus-12 yards on 25 attempts. Blaine Moses, who needed 33 yards to reach 1,000 for the season, managed 14 yards on 12 carries.