PITTSBURGH — North Hills High School’s Martorelli Stadium is a multi-use facility, used obviously for football games and other sports conducive to artificial turf.
Unlike most facilities around District 9, there is no track circling the playing field.
There were still plenty of races on the turf last Friday night when the Redbank Valley Bulldogs clashed with WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin for a trip to the PIAA Class 1A Championship game in Hershey.
One was nearly uncontested, and it was a biggie.
With Bishop Canevin knocking on the door and looking like it was primed to take a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, Bulldogs senior safety Chris Marshall stepped up and made the biggest play in the school’s program history.
He actually stepped in front of Crusaders quarterback Jason Cross’s pass at the 2 and raced the length of the field, easily, for what wound up the game-tying points.
“I saw the quarterback eyes to the right saw and I saw (the receiver) coming straight across the middle, read it like a book and I just took off,” Marshall told D9and10Sports.Com.
Marshall’s dash down the field took all the game’s momentum and the Bulldogs never gave it up as they went ahead for good with Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11:29 left in the fourth quarter. Joe Mansfield’s sack of Kole Olszewski in the end zone for a safety set the final at 23-14 with 5:08 remaining.
Yes, the 13-1 Bulldogs clinched a trip to Hersheypark Stadium for a Thursday 1 p.m. kickoff against Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Bulldogs trailed 14-0 less than three minutes into the second quarter, but ran off a 23-0 stretch from there to punch a ticket to the final.
“It just such a testament to these kids,” said an overjoyed Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team was just the third D9 team to win a playoff game against a WPIAL squad in the 22 tries in the 34-year history of the PIAA state playoffs. “We’ve gone through some stuff emotionally the last month and it’s been self-inflicted, guys getting ejected losing and losing them for playoff games and losing guys from the team. For those guys to weather that emotion and do this … man, that opening-season loss to Keystone, I was worried I was going to lose these guys and here we’re going to Hershey. It’s leadership. When we lose games, when things go bad, it’s my fault. When things go well, it’s 100 percent them.”
The Bulldogs were outgained 324-233, but they wound up forcing five turnovers and were at least partly the reason the Crusaders (13-2) were whistled for 16 penalties totaling 121 yards. Of those 16 flags, five were holding penalties, one an illegal chop block below the waist and five offsides with three false starts and one delay of game.
“He shifted the momentum,” Gold said of Marshall’s pick-six. “They’re about to score and he takes it back 98 yards. I watched my high school (Franklin) win two state titles and our head coach said that when you get to this point, you have to catch some breaks. They’re on the (11) and about to score and Chris takes it 98 yards. That’s a break.”
As was the case all season long, the opposing team had problems blocking the ends — the senior Mansfield and sophomore Brandon Ross — and either by penalty or tackle for loss, the Bulldogs made the Crusaders pay one way or another.
“If you know District 9, you know Joe Mansfield,” Gold said. “Joe did what he has done for us for four years with the safety. They couldn’t block Joe and the big difference tonight and we noticed a noticeable increase on holding calls. Joe gets held on every play and as the officiating gets better, we got those calls and that was the difference. Joe made the big play, he sealed it, but it was huge that we were getting those holding calls on him.”
Mansfield had five tackles, including one of the three sacks, while Shreckengost once again came up big on both sides of the ball. While rushing for 75 yards on 19 carries as the feature running back, he also had a team-high 12 tackles while Marshall made seven stops and fittingly, his second interception of the game on a jump ball thrown up by Crusaders backup quarterback Cole Olszewski to the Bulldogs’ 29 allowed the Bulldogs to kneel out the clock on three plays.
Following Marshall’s game-tying pickoff, the Bulldogs’ Aiden Ortz intercepted Cross at the Canevin 40. That turned out to be Cross’ final pass attempt of the game as he was replaced by Olszewski the rest of the game.
Cross had caught the Bulldogs secondary early on when he went over the top to connect Xavier Nelson for a 77-yard TD pass in the first quarter then ran one from the 1-yard line in to make it 14-0 with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
But two straight interceptions led to his demise, although Ortz’s grab didn’t lead to points as the Bulldogs’ drive died on downs at the Canevin 34.
Shreckengost, however, pounced on a Crusaders fumble four plays later at the Bulldogs’ 43 and that led to the go-ahead points on his own 1-yarder.
Bulldogs quarterback Bryson Bain, who started the game 0-for-6 with an interception, had his rhythm going by the second half and despite getting sacked twice for a total loss of 15 yards on back-to-back plays, he managed to hit Aiden Ortz for a 27-yard completion on third-and-20 to the Bulldogs’ 25.
Bain finished 15-for-29 for 149 yards. Marshall and Gardlock each caught four passes for 61 and 29 yards respectively.
“You just run your plays and then you can cross some off and add some that you like and we started finding stuff we liked and certain routes,” Bain said. “We were able to go at it and make some big plays when we needed them.”
Bain’s short passes to Marshall and Mason Clouse for 8 and 7 yards finished the third quarter. And after a Canevin 5-yard offside penalty — the Crusaders bit more than once on Bain’s hard count — two Shreckengost runs of 4 and then the 1-yarder put the Bulldogs up for good at 21-14 31 seconds into the fourth.
There was still plenty of time, but the Bulldogs kept the pressure on the Crusaders, driving to the Canevin 14 and trying a 31-yard field goal by Derrick Downs. The try was not good with 7:02 remaining, but Canevin still had 80 yards to travel to tie the game.
The Crusaders only went backwards. A Canevin false start preceded a 6-yard completion before a delay of game call backed the Crusaders to the 9. First, it was Carsen Rupp sacking Olszewski for a 9-yard loss before Mansfield’s 7-yard sack in the end zone for the safety.
It was Mansfield’s 10 1/2 sack for the season and 35th for his career.
“I knew if I went inside that (Olszewski) was going to scramble out, so I didn’t let him get outside,” said Mansfield.
Canevin’s 11-play, 66-yard drive capped by Cross’s 1-yard run made things somewhat gloomy for the Bulldogs early in the second quarter with the score at 14-0, but the Bulldogs finally got something going after that.
Limited to 34 yards of offense on 17 plays from scrimmage and two first downs in their first four possessions, the Bulldogs got on the board with a 9-play, 60-yard drive.
Bain completed all four passes on the drive covering 37 yards, the last one a 10-yarder to Tate Minich to the Canevin 8. After a Shreckengost 3-yard run, Bain shook off a sack attempt and did his “younger days” Ben Roethlisberger imitation by bounding into the end zone for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 aft the 4:52 mark of the second quarter.
Bain hadn’t run much at all this year going into the game — 34 attempts for minus-12 yards with sacks counting toward rushing totals with three TDs — but against Canevin, he ran six times for 12 yards. It’s not Lamar Jackson, but effective enough.
“It’s definitely been hard on me getting the reads down, but I finally got them and when you’re in a game like this, have to get comfortable with it and I took advantage of what they gave me and it ended up helping out,” Bain said.
“It’s the gutsiest performance I’ve seen out of Bryson Bain,” Gold said. “This is his first year of playing football. This is a huge stage. He’s never pulled the ball until tonight. We’ve been telling him to pull the ball and run and he runs in and puts his body on the line and it was just a tremendous effort by him.”
Both teams traded punts before the half, setting up a memorable finish to a historic result, landing the Bulldogs in the state final.
The opening drive of the second half by Canevin was stopped in its tracks by Marshall’s interception return and the Bulldogs took control of the game from there.
“We felt were the better team coming in tonight,” Gold said. “We gave up a big play on the first score and on their second score, we missed a sack on third-and-nine. We didn’t feel like it was anything that they were doing. We were making too many mistakes. We had to stop making mistakes. That’s what we did in the second half. We stopped making mistakes and they couldn’t score any points.”
Gold used the word “underdog” leading up to the game.
“Sometimes you have to find a way to motivate kids,” he smiled. “We felt quite confident going into it. We felt obviously speed-wise, they had more, but we felt like we had the edge with Marshall and Marquese (Gardlock) on the outside. We felt that was going to give us favorable matchups on the inside because of their defensive backs being smaller. It would probably open things up in the middle.”