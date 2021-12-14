HERSHEY — Bending but not breaking, there the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were, facing a scenario that any high school football team would pay dearly in which to find themselves.
Tie game, 4:38 left on the clock in the fourth quarter of a state final.
Against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle in last Thursday afternoon’s PIAA Class 1A Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium, the Bulldogs managed to tie the game twice. However, the Marauders had all the right answers.
Three plays after the Bulldogs tied the game on Bryson Bain’s second touchdown pass to Marquese Gardlock from 39 yards out, the Marauders took the lead for good at 21-14 on Cooper Rother’s 14-yard run with 3:21 remaining.
Redbank Valley’s last-gasp drive — had the Bulldogs scored a touchdown, head coach Blane Gold confirmed he would’ve gone for the win with a two-point conversion — started at its own 41 and two first downs got the Bulldogs to the BG 33.
But BG’s fifth sack of Bain dropped the Bulldogs back to the 40 and after an incomplete pass, Bain’s deep throw down field on fourth-and-17 after he dropped the shotgun snap and scrambled loose to make a play was intercepted by Karson Kiesewetter, who returned the pick nine yards to the BG 18 where they kneeled out the clock.
For the Marauders (11-4), it was their fourth state title and first since a three-peat from 2014-16. The Marauders were playing in their fifth title game in eight years and first since an overtime loss to Farrell in 2019.
“Where we’ve been the last three weeks, being down 7-0 is nothing for this team,” Gold summed up. “The way they battled back and the way they fought, even for the last three years, you never want to lose, but I was an assistant for a lot of blowout losses in our final playoff game and the last two years at the state level, we’ve got a five-point and seven-point loss. Obviously, we don’t find any moral victories, but that says the guys keep fighting until the very end and they battled for 48 minutes.”
THE HISTORICAL SEASON for the Bulldogs — and District 9 for that matter considering it was the first time the district had a team in the final since Smethport losing in Class 1A in 1992 and third time ever — ended at 13-2 after their first loss since Aug. 27 against Keystone.
“When you look at how the season started, a lot of people were questioning what this team was made of and were they the real deal or not,” said an emotional Gold. “And as we look at the season, the most memorable things for me are the times what they did to overcome adversity and what they did to battle back and that’s what really football is really about.
“After that first loss, sometimes we as football coaches, we preach and preach that football is about adversity and then we get all pissy and upset when we lose. We talk about the lessons they can carry with them and this playoff run has been incredible. The way they’ve been down against teams and the way we lost a couple guys with suspensions and removal from the team, and just the way they battled and played and the willingness to keep playing and not quitting, they took it right down to the very last snap of their careers.”
The Bulldogs were outgained, 176-32, with just two first downs by halftime and still just trailed 7-0.
Redbank Valley stopped the Marauders on their opening drive and forced a 38-yard field goal that was missed wide left by talented kicker Deven Wyandt.
While the Bulldogs were going three-and-out offensively on their first three possessions, Guilfoyle followed the missed field goal drive by driving 51 yards on nine plays with the quarterback Kiesewetter scoring the lone first-half points on a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Kiesewetter was the center of attention all afternoon as his runs out of the shotgun mostly with all 10 of his blockers, including three in the backfield all in front of him. He ran for 128 yards on 30 carries.
BG’s dominance continued in the second quarter, but the Marauders’ 17-play drive to the Bulldogs’ 20 was stopped on downs when Kiesewetter was tackled short of the first down on fourth-and-one.
Another stop and the Bulldogs were still trailing by just one score going into halftime.
Kiesewetter fumbled away the ball on the first play of the second half, but the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage despite taking over at the BG 42. Instead, a low snap to punter Tate Minich led him to kneel on the turf and kill the play at Bulldogs’ 38.
But again, the Bulldogs held on, stuffing Kiesewetter again on fourth-and-2 play for a 1-yard loss at the Bulldogs’ 30.
SIX PLAYS LATER, IT WAS GAME ON. Bain’s 39-yard TD pass to Gardlock down the BG sideline to tied things up at the 4:18 mark of the third quarter.
“Defensively, it wasn’t anything that surprised us, but we just weren’t getting the push up front,” said Gold. “And we knew that we had to come out in the second half and at least tie it up because they were going to pack it in and keep running the football and keep eating the clock. Getting that big score to Marquese was a big deal.”
But the BG answers to anything the Bulldogs did on the scoreboard began. Two Kiesewetter runs out of the full-house formation after the ensuing kickoff set up the Bulldogs for what turned out to be a jump pass throw to a wide-open tight end Anthony Cioffari for a 57-yard TD that gave the Marauders the lead again just 91 seconds after the Bulldogs scored.
“They sneaked a guy in at tight end and we didn’t have an adjustment for that and they hit one there, so I take the blame for that,” Gold said. “(We) did a good just rallying. It’s what they’ve done the past month. We just came up a little short today.”
The Bulldogs’ weren’t done rallying after that play, forcing the Marauders to punt for the only time of the game and starting another game-tying drive at the BG 49 with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter.
On third-and-10 from the Marauders’ 38, the Bulldogs pulled out a trick play. With Bain split left and Chris Marshall lined up at quarterback in shotgun, Marshall took the snap and handed it off to Ashton Kahle who was in motion. Kahle flipped the ball back to Bain who threw it down field to Gardlock again for a 38-yard TD. Tyson Adams delivered another clutch point-after kick and Hersheypark Stadium was buzzing again, especially in the stands filled with an impressive number of Bulldogs fans.
Bain completed 12 of 25 passes for 138 yards.
“It’s something that coach (Jason) Kundick doesn’t necessarily like to run with trick plays, but we really liked that this week and it was such a big moment,” Gold said. “Good football teams come back and answer and I think that’s what you saw there. We scored to tie it up and they answered. We answered and they ultimately answered last and we couldn’t get it done.”
Bishop Guilfoyle’s game-winning drive started with a 43 yards on a pass from Kiesewetter — he completed 4 of 5 passes for 119 yards — to Rother to the Bulldogs’ 20. The Marauders stuck with Rother, who ran for 6 and then the 14 yards to the end zone with just over three minutes remaining.
THE MARAUDERS WOUND UP OUTGAINING the Bulldogs, 349-165, and despite running 36 plays to the Bulldogs’ 19 in the first half, it wound up being only a 55-51 edge in plays at the end.
Rother almost reached 100 yards as well for the Marauders, going for 96 on 18 carries. The Marauders ran for 230 yards on 50 attempts.
“We just felt like if we’d stopped giving up the big play, we’d eventually get a momentum swing and we get a stop and that’s what they did,” Gold said. “They had the jump pass that caught us off guard and then they had the completion down the sideline and the (winning) touchdown that really, just a few plays here and there. Last week (win over Bishop Canevin), we were on the other side of some of those few plays that were the big plays and we were we made some plays today, but ultimately they made the last big play.”
Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost ran for 47 yards on 12 carries. Gardlock caught four passes overall for 95 yards while Aiden Ortz had three grabs for 30 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs’ Marshall was credited for 19 tackles (7 solo, 12 assists) while Zeldon Fisher finished with 13 stops (4 solo, 9 assists). Ashton Kahle (3 solo, 5 assists) and Shreckengost (2 solo, 6 assists) each finished with eight stops.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Santa Bambocci had three of his team’s five sacks of Bain and led the Marauders with 10 tackles (3 solo, 7 assists).
LOOKING AHEAD, the Bulldogs lose 15 seniors who were on the roster this year — Gunner Mangiantini, Joe Mansfield, Brenden Shreckengost, Marshall, Gardlock, Bain, Jacob Kundick, Ray Shreckengost, Kolby Barrett, Dustin Yarger, Ethan Young, Anthony McGuire, Kade Minnick, Derrick Downs and Tyson Adams.
Of the 22 positions, those seniors accounted for six starting spots on offense and defense.
“I thought last year’s senior group was going to be hard to replace and obviously they’re all unique in their own ways, but I mean, this senior group took us to a place that we’ve never been to before, so it’s going to be really hard to place these guys,” Gold said.
REPORTEDLY, the Bulldogs appear to be set for Class 1A once again, although the PIAA hasn’t released the final groupings of classifications for the next two-year cycle that begins next fall.
What is certain that the Bulldogs, as do a few other teams as the Tribune-Review story reported over last weekend, their postseason accomplishments the past two seasons have exceeded the PIAA Success Formula along with Bishop Guilfoyle in Class 1A, Southern Columbia in 2A, Central Valley and Wyomissing in 3A, Jersey Shore in 4A and Cathedral Prep in 5A.
The other part of whether teams get bumped up is if they have three or more transfers in the current two-year cycle.
So stay tuned.
OTHER STATE CHAMPIONS — Southern Columbia won its fourth straight state title and 11th overall as it blasted Serra Catholic, 62-25, in the Class 2A final.
Southern Columbia led 28-19 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the WPIAL champions 34-6 the rest of the way. Gavin Garcia ran for 162 yards and three TDs.
In Class 3A, Central Valley scored the game’s only touchdown on Landon Alexander’s 28-yard run with 9:54 left in the game for a 7-0 win over Wyomissing Area. Alexander ran for 231 yards on 35 carries.
Aliquippa won its four state title, edging Bishop McDevitt 34-27 in Class 4A. Tiquai Hayes ran for 141 yards on 32 carries with three TDs to lead the Quips.
Penn Trafford won its first Class 5A title, getting a 24-yard field goal from Nathan Schlessinger and then a defensive stop in overtime for a 17-14 win over Imhotep Charter out of District 12. Imhotep has now lost its last four title games since winning the crown in 2015.
In Class 6A, Mt. Lebanon won its first-ever state title in a 35-17 win over St. Joe’s Prep out of District 12 which had won three straight titles and four out of five since 2016.
Mt. Lebanon led 21-17 going into the fourth quarter before two Alexander Tecza TD runs put the game away.