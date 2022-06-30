Some odds and ends from the (so far dry) summer ...
As it turned out this month, it’s been a dry time on the ball fields and it hasn’t wreaked a whole lot of havoc in the area all-star schedules. I don’t think there’s been a rainout since all-star play began almost two weeks ago.
— Plenty of bad hops lurk on fields with grass and dry infields play very fast. Then if you go to Turf City Pa. (DuBois), you’ll find a naturally fast surface waiting there, and a brutally hot one if temperatures outside merit. Of the three field conditions to pick from, ideally one would want grass. But there are few “ideal” situations waiting teams on grass fields in the area.
Last Saturday’s all-star games at Paul A. Weaver Park in Clarion showed the hazards of playing on a dry, hard field. Clarion’s field is well-kept and groomed, one of the best grass fields in the area really, but it was still hard enough to see some strange, hard hops come off the bats of the 11-and-12-year-olds.
But as well all like to complain, with some reservation, just give us some rain, but no rainouts.
— So the Pittsburgh Pirates have a glut of players on rehab assignments, especially in Class AAA Indianapolis with Jeff Newman, Ben Gamel, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Jake Marisnick. They’re all coming back to the Pirates, of course, at some point.
Be prepared to see some of the young-blood guys going back down in Indy in favor of these veterans who cannot be kept in the minors or they’d be released. One would assume Jack Suwinski stays up. After that, I’m not sure who goes down, but expect total outrage if Oneil Cruz gets sent down.
Cruz was hitting .222 in nine games going into Wednesday night. He was 8-for-36 with three doubles and a home run and eight runs batted in. He’s also struck out 11 times, not a very good rate at all.
Does that mean he’ll be shipped down to Indy? I wouldn’t be surprised.
What’s nice to see from the young guys is some defensive outfield ability from Suwinski and Bligh Madris and power from Diego Castillo. But the Pirates still rank dead-last in the National League in slugging percentage, although their homer total was ninth out of 15 teams.
And the bullpen? Well, that’s been a eyesore during the current rough patch that has seen the team lose 18 of 26 games in June. Of those 18 losses, a whopping 16 of them have been by two runs or less.
OSSEE IN 1905 — Here’s another look at what New Bethlehem native Ossee (Oh-See) Schrecongost was doing during the 1905 baseball season when he served as the primary catcher of the American League champion Philadelphia Athletics:
Shreck’s hot June saw him sitting at .325 on June 17, but he finished the month with a 4-for-23 stretch that knocked down his numbers a bit. He did go 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the A’s 3-0 win over Cleveland on June 23.
Hall of Fame lefty Rube Waddell, once again, threw a shutout in win over the Naps as he tossed a six-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.
In the fifth inning, Shreck doubled to left, moved to third on one of Waddell’s three sacrifice bunts and scored on Topsy Hartsel’s single to left.
Cleveland pitcher Bob Rhoads (no E, no relation) hung the loss. He went on to win a career-high 20 games the next year with Cleveland. He gave up just 19 home runs in 1,691 career innings — yes, it was the dead ball era — including zero in 275 innings in 1907.
In a July 1 doubleheader at the New York Highlanders’ Hilltop Park, the A’s swept to wins of 1-0 and 3-2 in 11 innings as Shreck caught all 20 innings.
He scored the game’s only run in the opener, going 2-for-3 as Andy Coakley outdueled New York’s Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Chesbro with a four-hitter.
“Shreck slammed a hot one to left for one cushion and came around on solid singles to the outfield by Harsel and Hoffman. At this stage, Mr. Chesbro was receiving his bumps in a manner than portended more evil for the expectoration ball artist, but Happy Jack got his moistened sphere under better control and Mack’s men failed to solve his twisters thereafter with any degree of success.”
Mack was A’s manager Connie Mack and yes, the spitball was legal in 1905.
In the second game, Shreck went 1-for-5 in the 11-inning game and Waddell pitched all 11 innings with 11 strikeouts and three walks while giving up eight hits.
After the doubleheader, Shreck’s batting average stood at .304, which was better than New York’s “Wee” Willie Keeler (.299). Keeler, a future Hall of Famer as well, stood at 5 feet, 4 inches, and was on the back side of his storied career. “Hit em where they ain’t” was his famous hitting advice. Keeler hit .424 for the Baltimore Orioles in 1897.
The teams wouldn’t play on July 2, a Sunday, before closing out their series on July 3. Shreck pinch-hit and made an out in the A’s 3-0 loss to the Highlanders.
Shreck would catch both ends of another doubleheader on July 4 in Boston and would be far more busier than the July 1 twinbill in New York.
