CLARION — Finishing the dual season with a 10-10 record, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team heads to the individual postseason which starts Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The District 9 Class 2A Tournament hasn’t been run yet at the renovated Tippin and the district hasn’t held its postseason on the campus since 2015.
It’ll be a one-day event this time around as 120 wrestlers from the 14 D9 schools compete for a top-four finish to qualify for the Northwest Regional tournament in Sharon March 4-5.
District 9 officials announced that Clarion University is mandating that fans wear masks at all times during any event at Tippin throughout the postseason, including basketball games as well.
Preliminary round action and quarterfinals begin at 9:30 a.m. Semifinals and consolation rounds follow before the third-and-fourth place bouts finish off the first session. At 4 p.m., the finals and consolation finals will run concurrently through the 13 weight classes on two mats.
It’s back to the traditional postseason format where the top four finishers advance to regionals and there, it’s a top-four finish that gets a ticket punched to the PIAA Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center March 10-12.
For the Bulldogs, eight wrestlers qualified for regionals a year ago with three of those returning in senior Ridge Cook, junior Cole Bish and sophomore Daniel Evans. All three were third-placers at 120, 113 and 106 pounds.
This year, Cook (21-5) is the No. 2 seed at 126, the highest seed for the Bulldogs. Bish (22-6) is the No. 3 seed at 120 while Evans (22-9) is seeded No. 4 at 113. From there, the Bulldogs have their work cut out for them to top their seedings to get into a top-four position. Wyatt Bussard, Cole McHenry, Carsen Rupp and Gabe Carroll are all No. 7 seeds at 138, 172, 215 and heavyweight respectively.
The rest of the Bulldogs are unseeded. The Bulldogs, tournament favorite Brookville and Port Allegany are the only teams going into the weekend with full 13-man lineups.
Five D9 champions return from last year — Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty and Owen Reinsel, Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick and Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis.
Reinsel, a two-time fourth-place state medalist the past two years, guns for his fourth D9 title and if he pulls that off, it’ll be just the second time in D9 history that a wrestler has won four individual titles and been in the lineup of four D9 Dual champion team. Just 11 D9 Class 2A wrestlers have won four D9 individual titles.
Reinsel is top-seeded at 132 while Rafferty is back at 215 as the No. 1 seed. Pisarchick and Carfley are the 1-2 seeds at 113 while Dennis is seeded No. 2 at 172.
The Raiders, who seek their third straight team title and 10th in the last 12 years, have six No. 1 seeds, the others being Cole Householder at 120, Brayden Kunselman at 138, Easton Belfiore at 172 and Jackson Zimmerman at 189.
Other top seeds are Cranberry’s Eli Brosius at 106, Brockway’s Mark Palmer at 126, Kane’s Reece Bechakas at 145, Port Allegany’s Caleb Fergeson at 152, Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman at 160 and Brockway’s Gavin Thompson at heavyweight.
How good is District 9 this year? Some 17 wrestlers were ranked in the top 25 in last week’s papowerwrestling.com state rankings. Reinsel is the highest ranked at No. 2 while Rafferty is No. 3. Other high rankings belong to Pisarchick (No. 8) at 113, Kunselman (No. 12) at 138, Jackson Zimmerman (No. 9) at 189 and Brockway’s Thompson (No. 12) at heavyweight.
LAST THURSDAY, the Bulldogs dropped a 49-21 loss at Brockway to close the dual season. The Bulldogs won just one bout on the mat as Carsen Rupp decisioned Garrett Faust, 6-2, at 215. The Bulldogs picked up forfeit wins at 106, 138 and 160.
Here’s a closer look at the Bulldogs’ district lineup:
106: Aiden McAnulty, Fr., 9-13
Unseeded, he’ll open with Oswayo Valley’s No. 7 seed Andrew Coriaty, a freshman. Coriaty pinned McAnulty in the second period during the season.
113: Daniel Evans (4), So., 22-9
Seeded fourth, Evans opens with No. 5 seed Kai Stauffer of Port Allegany. He’s beaten Stauffer twice this year by pin. A win gets Evans in the semis against top-seed Weston Pisarchick of Brockway. Pisarchick pinned him last week in their only meeting.
120: Cole Bish (3), Jr., 22-6
Bish faces No. 6 seed Christian Rothermel of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals. The two haven’t faced each other this year. The winner gets Brockway’s No. 2 seed Colton Ross in the semifinals. Ross beat Bish 5-3 last week. Brookville’s Cole Householder is the top see on the other side of the bracket.
126: Ridge Cook (2), Sr., 21-5
He’ll open with Coudersport’s No. 7 seed Brett Moss in the quarterfinals with the winner getting likely No. 3 seed Chase Weimer of Port Allegany in the semifinals. Cook didn’t face Moss this year and he blanked Weimer 3-0 in late January. The top seed is Brockway’s Mark Palmer on the other side of the bracket. Palmer majored Cook 11-0 last week.
132: Jacob Kundick, Sr., 4-12
He’ll open with No. 7 seed Eli Perez of Johnsonburg in the first round. The two didn’t meet during the season. The winner gets No. 2 seed Nik Fegert of Curwensville. Brookville’s Reinsel is the heavy favorite on the other side of the bracket as the top seed.
138: Wyatt Bussard (7), Jr., 2-9
Bussard starts with No. 2 seed Harley Morris of Kane in the quarterfinals. Morris is ranked No. 19 in the state. Brookville’s Kunselman is the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
145: Drew Downs, Sr., 1-12
Downs starts with No. 2 seed Rayce Milliard of Johnsonburg in the first round. The top seed on the other side of the bracket is Kane’s Reece Bechakas.
152: Drew Byers, Fr., 1-6
He starts with No. 4 seed Tyler Merritt of Ridgway in the first round. Merritt is ranked No. 24 in the state but No. 5 in the Northwest Region with top-seeded Caleb Furgeson of Port Allegany ranked No. 21 in the state and No. 3 in the region.
160: Duncan Blake, So., 3-15
Blake has a matchup with No. 6 seed Dayton Sherwood of Port Allegany in the first round. No. 2 seed Luke Ely of Kane is on the same side of the bracket with top-seeded Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg on the other side. papowerwrestling.com have Ely No. 18 and Zimmerman No. 23 in the state.
172: Cole McHenry (7), Sr., 10-5
He’ll face unseeded Abram Austin of Oswayo Valley in the first round with the winner getting No. 2 seed Kaden Dennis of Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals. Top-seeded Easton Belfiore of Brookville is on the other side of the bracket.
189: Johnathan Slack, Fr., 6-17
Slack gets No. 7 seed Dylan Hajzas of Coudersport in the first round with the winner meeting No. 2 seed Seth Stewart of Brockway in the quarterfinals. Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman is the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
215: Carsen Rupp (7), Jr., 21-4
Rupp likely meets No. 2 seed Miska Young of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals. Young has a first-round matchup while Rupp gets a bye. Young beat Rupp 5-2 in their meeting on Jan. 25. The Rupp-Young winner probably meets No. 3 seed Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry in the semifinals. Top-seeded Bryce Rafferty of Brookville is on the other side of the bracket.
HWT: Gabe Carroll (7), Jr., 16-9
Carroll opens with Kane’s unseeded Shawn Nystrom in the first round. The winner gets No. 2 seed Danah Campbell of Sheffield in the quarterfinals. Campbell pinned Carroll on Jan. 8, then needed overtime to top Carroll, 3-1, on Jan. 29. The top seed is Gavin Thompson of Brockway on the other side of the bracket. The possible Carroll-Campbell winner would get likely the No. 3 seed Cooper Rossman of Coudersport in the semifinals. Rossman pinned Carroll during the season.