Several Redbank Valley and Union basketball players were recognized in the postseason awards announced last week by D9and10Sports.Com.
For the girls, District 9 Class 3A champion Redbank Valley placed three players on one of the three All-District 9 squads with freshman Mylee Harmon was named Rookie of the Year.
Junior Alivia Huffman was a First Team selection after averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.8 assists along with 1.7 blocks per game.
Harmon burst on to the scene and played a key role in the Lady Bulldogs’ title run and earned the Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-District 9 selection after scoring 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Senior Madison Foringer was a Third Team pick. She averaged 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while blocking 1.9 shots and shooting 50.4 percent from the field.
Union seniors Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle were also named All-District, Logue a second-teamer after she scored 13.4 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals. Croyle was a third-team, averaging 12.2 points while shooting 50.1 percent from the field.
Otto-Eldred junior Katie Sheeler was named Player of the Year after leading the Lady Terrors to their first North Tier title since 1979 and two PIAA playoff wins. She was second in D9 in scoring at 18.3 points per game while adding 5.1 steals, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. She shot 44.4 percent (187 of 421) from the field, including 64 of 184 (34.8%) from 3-point range leading District 9 in 3-pointers.
The rest of the first team included Brockway’s Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery, Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid and Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan. All but the Brockway duo are underclassmen. Presloid is a junior while Homan is a sophomore.
Joining Harmon and Logue on the second team were Clarion-Limestone senior Frances Milliron, Elk County Catholic sophomores Syd Alexander and Tori Newton, and Keystone junior Natalie Bowser.
Brockway’s Dick Esposito was named Coach of the Year.
Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall, and Union’s Caden Rainey were second team selections on the boys’ all-district team.
Gardlock shot 54 percent from the field while averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Marshall scored 13.8 points per game while pulling down 5.6 rebounds and Rainey finished at 14.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while dishing out 4.5 assists.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Alec Srock was named Player of the Year. Srock helped lead DCC to a second-place finish in District 9 Class 1A and the second round of the PIAA playoffs by averaging a double-double of 19.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game while also adding 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per contest. He shot 50.5% (197 of 390) from the field.
The rest of the first team was Brookville’s Griffin Ruhlman, Clearfield’s Cole Miller, Elk County Catholic’s Charlie Breindel, Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Ridgway’s Dan Park on the First Team. All but Miller, a junior, are seniors.
Also on the second team were DuBois’s Chooch Husted, Otto-Eldred’s Gavin Jimerson and Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto.
The third team was Cameron County’s Hayden Brown, Clarion’s Christian Simko, Curwensville’s Ty Terry, North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle and Collin Schmader, Francis, and Smethport’s Alex Ognen.
Joining Srock as major award winners are Otto-Eldred’s Landon Francis (Rookie of the Year) and Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub (Chuck Daly Coach of the Year).
In his 40th year of coaching the Elk County Catholic boys’ team, the 2022 campaign might have been one of the most rewarding if not most challenging seasons for Straub and, yet, the Crusaders still won the District 9 Class 1A title (the 24th title for ECC under Straub) and advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the fifth time in school history.
Straub’s team started the year with just eight kids on the bench and never dressed more than 10.
