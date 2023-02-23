HYDE — The Redbank Valley youth wrestling program qualified eight wrestlers for upcoming Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling state tournaments after qualifying at the Area 5 Tournament held at Clearfield Area High School on Feb. 12.
In the junior high girls’ division, three earned berths for the Junior High Championships held at Johnstown’s 1st Summit Arena March 3-5. Breanna Crawford won her bout to claim the 103-pound title with a 10-3 win over Curwensville’s Jordin Peoples while Iris Reitz won the 110-pound crown with a 10-1 major decision over Punxsutawney’s Evelyn Neale.
Also earning a state berth without competing was Riley Jade Kerchinski in the 117-pound division since there were no other entires.
Redbank Valley’s other female qualifier was Atalia Shaw in the 9-and-10-year-old division in the 78-pound class that had no other entries.
Four other youth division qualifiers were boys. In the 11-12 division, Kale Barnett won the 115-pound title with a 13-2 major over Brockway’s Skyler Mosier while Gabe Clinger finished third at 85 pounds.
In the 8-and-under division, both Briggs Hartle and Cooper Kespelher were runners-up at 50 and 110 pounds.
Pictures of qualifiers were submitted or compliments of the Redbank Valley Youth Wrestling Club’s Facebook page.