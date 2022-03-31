DuBOIS — A week in Orlando followed by a season-opening win on neutral artificial turf at DuBois’ Stern Field isn’t a bad way to start the new baseball co-operative with Union and A-C Valley.
Tuesday’s 16-6 win in six innings over Keystone made it 1-0 for the new A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights and head coach John “Dewey” Irwin. Thursday, the Falcon Knights head to DuBois once again for a neutral site game with Cranberry.
Then it’s Friday at Butler against Redbank Valley and back to DuBois next Monday and Tuesday with Moniteau and Kane.
The Falcon Knights staff includes Vaughn Norbert, Mike Weigle, Lane Larimore, Tony McGarvey, Bud Amsler and Alan Eaton.
The Falcon Knights actually trailed Keystone 6-3 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring a run in the fourth, five in the fifth and seven in the bottom of the sixth before enacting the 10-Run Rule with two outs in the inning.
“Any time you get a win, it doesn’t matter how you get it. We started slow, but we battled and got (Aiden) Sell into some pitch count issues,” said Irwin.
Union’s Trey Fleming, one of five from the school on the team, Max Lowrey and Zeke Causey each had two hits. Lowrey drove in three runs while Ryan Cooper, Gary Amsler and Causey each drove in two runs. Amsler’s RBIs came on two bases-loaded walks as the Falcon Knights worked two Panthers pitchers for seven walks.
For the Falcon Knights, Union’s Bailey Crissman, Amsler, Fleming and Cooper all took turns on the mound, all throwing in the neighborhood of 45 pitches. Crissman started and walked four and struck out five, leaving the game with two outs in the second inning. Fleming got the win, throwing the fourth and fifth innings, striking out four, giving up four hits and one run while walking one.
As Irwin said, it’s a start and he’s looking forward to the combined program moving forward.
“Just take a look at football and see what it’s done. I’m super-excited. I know we have five kids this year, but we’re going to gain more next year with their freshman class coming up. It will do nothing but make us better,” Irwin said. “The kids are going to get a JV program and we have a 13-game schedule as of right now and hoping to get more. It’ll push kids and make them better and we’re already seeing the team bonding. They’re not missing a beat and having fun.”
The other Union players on the roster are senior Tony Salizoni, sophomore Gabe Willette and freshman Christian Early.
While the Knights were going 2-12 last year — Fleming hit .275 and was second on the team in innings behind Crissman who sported a 4.82 ERA in 20 1/3 innings — the Falcon Knights were 5-10. Cooper hit .439 and returns with the most innings on the mound as he went 1-3 in 29 1/3 innings. Amsler threw 16 innings.
The program’s annual trip to Florida this year was a trip to the ESPN Sports Complex in Orlando from March 19-26.
“We found what we think are six arms who can come in any time and give us what we need,” Irwin said.
Playing in Class 1A, the Falcon Knights will navigate through what could be a challenging schedule in the KSAC. He’s just happy with where they’re starting as April rolls in.
“We have to throw strokes and stop being picky at the plate, but we only struck out twice Tuesday. We have to be aggressive, but selective at the plate,” Irwin said. “We have to keep our heads and we’ll be where we need to be. There are some aces out there in the league with Bain at Redbank Valley, Carson at Moniteau and the Kriebel kid is back at Clarion, but we can be good and just play our game. It’ll come.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Tony Salizoni, Zeke Causey
Juniors: Drew Chalmers, Ryan Cooper, Gary Amsler, Lane Bauer, Seth Best, Alex Preston,, Max Lowrey, Ian Runyan, Bailey Crissman
Sophomores: Jaxon Sundling, Zach Cooper, Gabe Willette, Trey Fleming, Adrian Schmoll.
Freshmen: Noah Will, Christian Early, Michael Bulisco, Chase Ruth, Simeon Elder, Caleb Burk, Hayden Armagost, Sebastian Link.
SCHEDULE
March
29-Keystone,16-6 W
31-Cranberry, at DuBois
April
1-Redbank Valley, at Butler
4-Moniteau, at DuBois
5-Kane, at DuBois
6-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
8-Karns City, at Union
11-North Clarion, ACV
14-at C-L
19-at Keystone
21-at Forest, East Forest
23-at Kane, noon
26-C-L, ACV
28-Forest Area, ACV
May
2-Cranberry
4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
9-Brockway, ACV
11-Keystone, Union
13-Brookville, Union
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted