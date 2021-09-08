Undefeated Elk County Catholic visits Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley was scheduled to make the trek to Bucktail for a rescheduled Thursday night matchup as Week 3 already hits the field this week in high school football.
But Tuesday morning, Union High School athletic director Scott Kindel e-mailed that the Bucktail game along with Thursday’s junior high games with Karns City are canceled “out of an abundance of caution” Kindel wrote in the correspondence.
COVID-19 concerns at the A-C Valley School District had led the district to go remote-only learning through Wednesday it was announced over the weekend.
It’s unlikely that the varsity game will be made up, but nothing officially has addressed that concern.
For 1-1 Redbank Valley, Friday night’s matchup with the 2-0 Crusaders is part of its Hall of Fame weekend where the Class of 2021 will be inducted at a ceremony Saturday at Trinity Hall in Fairmount City starting at 6 p.m.
With the Crusaders, the Bulldogs face a team with wins over two 0-2 teams, 13-12 over Coudersport last week and 20-6 over Bucktail in the season-opener. The Crusaders lost almost all of their skill players to graduation following last year’s 4-2 season.
“They are 2-0 and anyone who defeats Coudersport, despite program changes with the Falcons, certainly has our full attention,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “In addition to that, it’s a chance for us to even our record in the South so it’s a big week for us with a good opponent coming in. “
Against Coudersport, the Crusaders had to stop a Falcons two-point conversion try with 1:33 left to preserve the win at Dutch Country Stadium. Ben Reynolds scored both touchdowns on a 3-yard run and 53-yard pass from quarterback Ben Paul. Reynolds ran for 34 yards on 14 carries while Paul completed 4 of 9 passes for 94 yards.
In the win over Bucktail, Reynolds ran for two of the Crusaders’ touchdowns and finished with 98 yards on 17 carries. Paul threw a 78-yard TD pass to Joe Tettis and finished 7-for-13 for 123 yards. Tettis caught three passes for 93 yards.
“This is one of those throwback weeks of preparation as Elk runs the single-wing offense,” Gold said. “They will spread it out like us at times but 80 percent of their looks have been out of single-wing formations. It’s obvious that they like to put the ball in the hands of Reynolds and he has proven that he has the speed to make plays if given space.
“It’s the polar opposite of last week’s preparation as we spent all week preparing our defensive backs for the spread and working pass rush with the defensive line. This week it is going to come down to who is more physical up front on both sides of the ball. Defensively, we need to stop the run and offensively if we can get the running game going with our aerial attack we saw last week, we feel pretty good about the direction we are headed.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 59-6 walloping of Otto-Eldred last week for their first win. Quarterback Bryson Bain threw for 249 yards and five TDs, three of them to Chris Marshall. The Bulldogs also ran a kickoff back with Aiden Ortz off a gimmick play and got a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery return by Brenden Shreckengost.
Bain has completed 17 of 26 passes for 312 yards overall with seven TDs against two interceptions. Marshall has nine catches for 156 yards and four TDs with Marquese Gardlock weighing in with five receptions for 150 yards and a TD.
Defensively, like last year, the Bulldogs are off to a stingy start with just one offensive TD allowed so far. They’ve allowed just 189 yards on 104 plays from scrimmage, including 118 rushing yards on 80 attempts.
Zeldon Fisher is the top tackler with 18 stops with Joe Mansfield second with 10, including 4 1/2 sacks.
The last time the teams met was 2019 in St. Marys when the Bulldogs notched a 22-6 win.
Union/A-C Valley (1-1) at Bucktail (0-2)
It’s technically Farwell, but the Falcon Knights were scheduled to head to the Renovo area — 130 miles or almost 2 1/2 hours — for their matchup with the winless Bucks in a game that was moved to Thursday because of officiating availability, but now canceled.
The Falcon Knights posted 77 points last week at A-C Valley in their shutout rout of Sheffield. They’ll face a Bucks squad that lost 20-6 in their opener with Elk County Catholic before last week’s 22-20 loss to Cameron County.
The Bucks’ lone TD against ECC was a fumble recovery in the end zone while Connor Mason led the team with 43 rushing yards. The Bucks led 12-8 in the loss to Cameron. Quarterback Dylan Cross threw for two TDs while completing 8 of 16 passes for 121 yards. He also ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. Receiver Dylan Pick caught four passes for 54 yards and a TD.
The Falcon Knights have gotten a big boost out of the gate from Dawson Camper, who has rushed for 119 yards and six TDs with one receiving TD so far. Mikey Card leads the team with 199 yards on the ground on 23 carries.
Quarterback Bailey Crissman threw for three TDs against Sheffield, connecting with Camper Skyler Roxbury and Zac Cooper.