DuBOIS — Playing its fourth game of the season on neutral artificial turf in DuBois, the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights baseball team lost its second straight game Tuesday in a 4-3 setback to Kane.
Kane broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning as Harley Morris scored on a throwing error by catcher Lane Bauer on a dropped third strike play with Andy Jekielek batting.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Falcon Knights tied the game when Zeke Causey scored on a Kane infield error on a ball hit by Ryan Cooper.
Bailey Crissman was the losing pitcher, going 6 2/3 innings with seven hits and two walks allowed while striking out eight.
Sebastian Link doubled and walked twice, driving in a run for the Falcon Knights.
Wednesday’s game with Redbank Valley was postponed with Friday’s game against Karns City scheduled at Union. Next Monday and Thursday, the Falcon Knights (2-2) are set to host North Clarion at A-C Valley and visit Clarion-Limestone respectively.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 4
Moniteau 8,
A-C Valley/Union 5
At DuBois’ Stern Field, Moniteau scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 5-5 tie.
The Warriors forced extra innings when they scored a run in the top of the seventh inning and that was right after the Falcon Knights took a 5-4 lead with four times in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the rally, Max Lowrey hit a two-run double while Lane Bauer’s bases-loaded walk put the Falcon Knights up 5-4.
Trey Fleming had three hits for the Falcon Knights, who got pitching from Ryan Cooper and Gary Amsler. Cooper went the final 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks to get the loss in relief. Amsler threw the first 5 1/3 innings and left the game after hitting his 100-pitch limit with 10 strikeouts and five walks while allowing just two hits.
THURSDAY, March 31
A-C Valley/Union 3,
Cranberry 1
Also at Stern Field in DuBois, Bailey Crissman and Ryan Cooper combined on a five-hitter to lead the Falcon Knights.
Crissman went the first five innings to get the win, giving up four hits and three walks while striking out seven before Cooper closed things out to get the save with one hit allowed with four strikeouts and a walk.
The Falcon Knights scored singled runs in the first three innings. Amsler singled in Lane Bauer with two outs in the first inning. Max Lowrey walked and scored on Zach Cooper’s single in the second and Ryan Cooper reached on an error and scored on a Amsler’s groundout in the third inning.