RIMERSBURG — For the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights, Senior Night was the perfect time to end a two-game losing streak.
Scoring 28 points in the first quarter and five of the first six times they touched the ball — one of those was an interception return — the Falcon Knights rolled to an easy 42-7 win over visiting Smethport last Friday night at Rich Vidunas Stadium.
The rout was a welcome sight for the Falcon Knights, who evened their record at 4-4 going into this week’s trip to Ridgway. Another road challenge awaits head coach Brad Dittman’s team next Friday at Punxsutawney.
Ryan Cooper scored TDs from three different angles, Brody Dittman ran for two TDs and Zach Cooper caught a TD pass as the Falcon Knights outgained the Hubbers (1-7), 349-186, and of that Hubbers’ total, 130 came in the second half.
For Ryan Cooper, the touchdowns came on a 42-yard interception that put the Falcon Knights up 21-0 in the first quarter, a 60-yard pass from Owen Bish in the second quarter that made it 35-0 and a 45-yard punt return in the fourth quarter put it at 42-7 before the Hubbers scored near the end.
Those three touches were all he had as far as scoring opportunities, so essentially the senior receiver/defensive back went 3-for-3.
Both of Dittman’s TD runs came in the first quarter. He capped a 6-play, 58-yard drive to start the game with a 21-yard keeper. Then his 1-yard run came at the end of a nine-yard drive that went 54 yards to make it 28-0.
Dittman’s 37-yard TD pass to Zach Cooper came four plays after the Falcon Knights forced a Smethport punt. One play after the ensuing kickoff to the Hubbers, it was Ryan Cooper running back his interception.
Quarterback Owen Bish got some reps as well and connected with Ryan Cooper in the second quarter to make it 35-0. It was one of just seven passes attempted by the Falcon Knights and the only one thrown by Bish. Dittman was 2-for-5 for 63 yards and a TD.
Ryan Cooper’s 45-yard punt return wrapped up the scoring for the Falcon Knights. Smethport responded to that with its only points on PK Alfieri’s 25-yard TD pass to Aiden McKean.
The Falcon Knights ran for 226 yards, using a balanced approach of eight different rushers. Dawson Camper ran for 55 yards on 13 carries. Dittman finished with 47 yards on four attempts.
Much of Smethport’s offense started with JoJo Leet, wearing No. 55, taking the snap in shotgun formation and pitching the ball to the quarterback Alfieri. He finished 6-for-19 for 136 yards with his TD pass. Leet ran for 30 yards on eight carries.
The Falcon Knights honored their seniors Skyler Roxbury, Ryan Cooper, Jacob Bowser, Bailey Crissman, Mikey Card, Gage Schmoll, Drew Chalmers and Landon Chalmers.