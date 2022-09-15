CLARION — Central Clarion had done most of its damage through the air with the passing game in its first two games of the season.
That wasn’t the case exactly in the Wildcats’ 43-6 win over the visiting Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights in the first meeting between the co-operative programs last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
After totaling 183 yards combined in wins over Brookville and Port Allegany to start the season, the Wildcats amassed 221 yards on the ground while also throwing for 187 more in the win over the Falcon Knights. Ten rushers contributed to the total, led by Connor Kopnitsky’s 83 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns.
“They kept guys out of the box and were playing the pass so we figured we should be able to run the ball tonight,” said Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton, whose team improved to 3-0. “We have a good line, and they created some good holes, and our backs took advantage.”
The second straight loss dropped the Falcon Knights to 1-2 going into this Friday’s game at pass-happy Brockway. Head coach Brad Dittman’s team was outgained, 408-184, while committing five turnovers.
“We can’t be effective on offense when we’re dealing with penalties and turnovers,” said Dittman. “We had some momentum at times, but those little things add up. I know the score at one point was 29-0 and we had the ball around the 10 and we had two plays to score and weren’t able to do it. You have to be able to put the ball in the end zone in that situation.”
Central Clarion got the ball first and gained one first down before attempting a fake punt, but was stopped short, giving the ball to the Falcon Knights at their own 42. Ferguson intercepted a Brody Dittman pass on the first play from scrimmage giving the Wildcats the ball back their own 45.
Seven plays later, Ferguson scored from two yards out. Thomas Uckert made the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead with 7:48 left in the opening quarter.
After the Wildcats forced a three and out, Central Clarion took over at midfield following the punt and scored on Kopnitsky’s first TD on a 50-yard run. The Wildcats led 15-0 after the first quarter after a two-point pass from Ferguson to Dawson Hotchkiss.
“We have a lot of confidence in our defense as they’ve been able to force turnovers all season,” said Eggleton. “Tonight was no different in that aspect as Jase intercepted two passes, I think, and we recovered a few fumbles.”
An example of how bad things went for Union/AC Valley came early in the second quarter when Ferguson fumbled at the goal line and Bailey Crissman took the ball out to the 30 yard-line. However, he was stripped of the ball and Central Clarion regained control with a first down at the Falcon Knights’ 34. Ten plays later, Kopnitsky scored from four yards out and it was 22-0 with 6:27 to play in the first half.
Union/AC Valley turned the ball over on downs giving the ball back to the Wildcats at their own 31. Five plays later, Kopnitsky ran in again from a yard out for a 29-0 halftime lead. A 49-yard pass from Ferguson to Ashton Rex set up the score.
The momentum continued in the third quarter. A pair of Falcon Knights fumbles led to Wildcats scores. The first lost fumble gave Central Clarion the ball at its own 43. Eight plays later, Quinn scored from two yards out. The second lost fumble set the Wildcats up at the Falcon Knights’ 38. Three plays later, Dawson Smail hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson to give Central Clarion a 43-0 lead with 2:49 left in the third.
With the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in motion, Union/AC Valley finally got on the scoreboard when it took over at the Central Clarion 25 following a punt out of its own end zone. Owen Bish raced 25 yards for a touchdown with 7:16 to play. The two-point pass failed leaving the score 43-6 which would turn out to be the final.
“We have a lot of football left to play, so we need to get things figured out,” said Dittman.
Dawson Camper paced the Falcon Knights with 58 yards rushing on nine attempts with one catch for 40 yards. Dittman finished 5-for-15 for 53 yards with two interceptions. Mikey Card ran for 32 yards on seven carries and Skyler Roxbury caught three passes for 14 yards.