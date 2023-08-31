EMPORIUM — Coming oh so close to a last-minute win on the road last Friday night, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights wound up a 20-19 loser at Cameron County.
The Falcon Knights led briefly in the first half when Brody Dittman’s 10-yard run with 1:19 left before halftime gave them a 13-6 lead. But the Red Raiders grabbed a 14-13 halftime lead after Maddox Baughman’s 17-yard TD pass with five seconds left in the half.
The Red Raiders went up 20-13 when Micahel Snyder capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive to start the second half. From there, the Falcon Knights rallied.
A nine-play, 82-yard scoring drive capped by Dittman’s 17-yard TD pass to Trey Fleming got the Falcon Knights to within 20-19 with 5:53 remaining. But a potential go-ahead two-point pass from Dittman to Owen Bish was stopped for no gain.
While that did set the final score, the game wasn’t over quite yet. The Falcon Knights forced a Red Raiders punt before getting to their own 48 in the final two minutes. On a third-and-six play, Dittman appeared to get a pass over top the Red Raiders secondary and into the hands of Zach Cooper who went 52 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
However, the Falcon Knights were flagged for holding on the play and another short pass to Trey Fleming was stopped for no gain on 4th-and-16 and the Red Raiders kneeled twice for the win.
“It was a perfect pass,” Falcon Knights head coach Dan Reed said Tuesday night. “Cooper made a really nice catch and took it to the house, but it was unfortunate we had a penalty on the play. There wasn’t going to be any pressure from that spot, but it was clearly a penalty.”
The Red Raiders outgained the Falcon Knights, 262-203, as Baughman completed 10 of 19 passes for 148 yards while Malakai Zucal ran for 51 yards on 17 carries.
Dittman completed 14 of 18 passes for 93 yards while Bish ran 53 yards on six carries. Fleming caught seven passes for 40 yards.
“We like that (passing) percentage a lot, but we didn’t make the plays after the catch at the line of scrimmage,” Reed said. “We have to work on that and the plays when they’re there. I thought Brody played well and Bish provided us a spark at tailback.”
The Falcon Knights opened the game with a six-play scoring drive that covered 59 yards as Logan Skibinski scored on an 8-yard run at the 8:55 mark of the first quarter. The teams then traded two punts apiece before Baughman ran one in from one yard out to tie it up at 7-7 with 3:09 left in the first half.
“Offensively, we went right down the field and scored the first drive and after that we just sort of shot ourselves in the foot, although you have to give credit to (Cameron County),” Reed said. “It was one thing after another, maybe stepping the wrong way on a block or going to the wrong guy. Some penalties put us in bad position.
“They controlled the clock and ran the play clock down to three, four seconds the whole game, so give them credit because they made some big third-down plays when they needed to keep drives alive.”
Dittman’s 10-yard TD run came one play after a poor Red Raiders punt snap led to a hurried incomplete pass, setting the Falcon Knights up at the 11. The Falcon Knights missed on a two-point conversion pass and led 13-6 before two straight Cameron County scores put it up for good at 20-13.
The Falcon Knights’ final scoring drive started with a defensive stop when they stopped the Red Raiders on downs at the 18 on a sack by Max Gallagher. The Falcon Knights capped their ensuing drive when Dittman made a perfect pass to the corner of the end zone to hit Fleming.
“I was definitely proud of them not giving up,” Reed said. “We were down and they were driving on us. We made that stop and the guys decided that they were going to take it down and score. Unfortunately, the two-point conversion didn’t work out for us.”
Next up for the Falcon Knights is a trip to Keystone Friday night.