RIMERSBURG — The list of firsts continue for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights.
First playoff win, likely the first D9 football team to win two playoff games on its own field, and now a first appearance in a D9 final.
Last Friday’s 14-8 win over Smethport punched the Falcon Knights’ ticket to this Friday’s Class 1A Championship game against rival Redbank Valley at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
It’s the sixth year of the co-operative program. Union had never played in a D9 final, let alone win a postseason game in the PIAA playoff era, while A-C Valley won a Class 3A playoff game against Bradford in 1999 before losing to Clearfield in the D9 final.
So yeah, new territory indeed for the 9-2 Falcon Knights.
“It’s very exciting,” said head coach Brad Dittman. “I’m super-proud of these kids and I told these guys in the beginning of the season that this is a team that could get us over the hump and get us to that championship game.
“We didn’t win our conference, but our goal was to get to the championship game and we’re there.”
Caden Rainey scored on a 5-yard run with 3:59 left in the second quarter and the Falcon Knights went up 14-0 on Mikey Card’s 25-yard TD run at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter.
Smethport made it interesting on Noah Lent’s 35-yard TD pass to Alex Ognen on the first play of the fourth quarter followed by Lent’s two-point pass to Brandon Higley.
But the Falcon Knights held Smethport off on its final two possessions, including Dawson Camper’s interception and short return near midfield with 1:07 left in the game.
“Right when they said the game was over, I bawled my eyes out,” Card admitted afterward. “It’s the happiest feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”
Card ran for 92 yards on 16 carries while Camper finished with 77 yards on 14 carries. The Falcon Knights wound up outgaining the Hubbers (8-3), 250-208, as their defense contained Smethport’s do-it-all quarterback Lent.
Lent went into the game with nearly 1,000 passing yards and over 1,500 yards rushing, but the Falcon Knights held him to 59 yards on the ground on 18 tries while intercepting him three times. He completed 6 of 16 passes for just 82 yards.
“We wanted to jam it up inside and we worked hard on some of the read stuff they did this week and talked to our tackles about being aggressive in there,” Dittman said. “And they did a good job. A couple times, they gave them a couple creases, but with a kid like (Lent), you give him a crease, he’s going to make a play. But overall, I think up front, our front seven did a heckuva job.”
Bailey Crissman had a sack while Landon Chalmers and Colton Murray shared a sack. Brody Dittman and Ryan Cooper also intercepted Lent.
“Our main goal was to stop Lent and his running game and everything he could do,” said Chalmers, who made a team-high 11 tackles.
Smethport got past midfield just twice, once on their lone scoring drive and the other in the first half.
Still scoreless, the Falcon Knights appeared to be on their way to the game’s first points when Card ripped off a 10-yard run to the Hubbers’ 23 on the first play of the second quarter. But before the play ended, Lent stripped Card of the ball and the Hubbers took over.
Two plays later, Ryan Pelchy ripped off a 57-yard run — Pelchy’s run, the TD pass and a 25-yard run by Lent in the second half accounted for 117 of the Hubbers’ yards — gave Smethport a first down at the Union/ACV 13. But three incomplete passes and a sliding interception by Cooper at his own 4 ended the threat.
“We wanted to be aggressive to the football and our guys are athletes,” Dittman said. “I don’t think we dropped any tonight, but they made plays and we won the turnover battle in a tight game.”
Brody Dittman started at quarterback and handled chores the first two drives before Crissman entered on the third drive of the game after Cooper’s interception and helped guide the Falcon Knights to a 13-play, 96-yard drive capped by Rainey’s 5-yarder.
Crissman hit Cooper on a 54-yard pass on the second play. Card’s 18-yard run to the Hubbers’ 8 ended with a personal foul call pushed the Falcon Knights back to the 23, but four plays later Rainey went in for the score.
The Falcon Knights held the Hubbers to a three-and-out on their first possession of the second half and took advantage of good field position with a five-play, 53-yard drive to go up two scores when Card found the end zone.
Smethport answered that score with an eight-play, 68-yard drive that saw Lent connect with Ognen, who got behind the Falcon Knights secondary for the touchdown. But the Falcon Knights held tight from there.
Smethport’s last-ditch chance started with a 15-yard pass interference penalty on the Falcon Knights to put the ball at the Hubbers’ 49 with still 2:43 remaining. But a shared sack by Chalmers and Colton Murray for a 4-yard loss followed by a 3-yard run by Lent preceded Camper’s interception of Lent’s pass near the Hubbers’ sideline as he was flushed out of the pocket.
“I thought Camper played a heck of a game as well as our front three (Chalmers, Murray and Card),” Dittman said. “I thought they did pretty well controlling the line of scrimmage and keeping their linebackers clean. I thought our edge guys played a heck of a game as well as Bailey.
“The key to Lent is keeping him contained and a few times he broke our containment, but for the most part, we kept him in the pocket. When we’re able to do that, our inside guys were able to get some pressure on him too.”