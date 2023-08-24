RIMERSBURG — He’s been on the sideline running the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights offense the last four years. This time around, he’s the boss.
Dan Reed replaced Brad Dittman as head coach earlier this summer and he’ll start what’s his 13th season overall — 12 years in two stints at Keystone — as a head coach in District 9.
With his Falcon Knights, Reed hopes that his roster mix of experience and youth gets the program back to the playoffs again. Last year, the Falcon Knights finished 5-6 after a first-round D9 Class 1A playoff loss to Keystone.
While the Falcon Knights lost a handful of key players from last year’s roster — top two rushers and pass-catchers, and five of the top six tacklers on defense — they still have a group that made key contributions.
“It’s actually a combination,” Reed said. “There’s actually youth with experience and we have three or four sophomores who played starting roles or played significant roles for us last year, so they’re still very young but do have experience.”
The quarterback duo of senior Brody Dittman and junior Owen Bish combined to throw for 1,126 yards and eight TDs while rushing for 381 yards and eight TDs. Dittman threw for 855 yards and ran for 212 yards and six scores. Going into the team’s scrimmage at Moniteau last Saturday, the staff hadn’t committed to anything regarding who was starting or playing more. It could be another combo effort.
“At the end of last year, both were playing and I think the situation where it stands right now is that they’re both a lot better than they were at the end of last year,” Reed said. “It’ll be much improved no matter which person we end up going with.
“I think they’re similar to what they bring. Bish might be a little bit bigger, but they’re both very good athletes and can make plays in the running game. I think we’re going to see things from the passing game that we haven’t seen in the past.”
Senior slot back Zac Cooper (19-183, 2 TDs) is the top returning pass-catcher. Reed said he’ll probably get some carries at tailback as well as senior Trey Fleming, who Reed thinks will be another key play-maker on the roster. Sophomore Aidan Fox saw some action as a freshman at receiver as well.
“Trey is a kid who is really going to step up and be one of the better players hopefully in the league at that position,” Reed said. “Cooper made some big plays for us last year and Aidan was a freshman and got playing time and he brings a lot of speed. I think they have a chance to be a good group as far as playmakers and they’re all willing to go out and block which is important for us at those positions.”
Senior Aaron Bashline and sophomore Trent Fleming are other receiving options as well as junior Christian Salizzoni in the slot.
Sophomore Logan Skibinski got 38 carries as a freshman tailback and will likely start there out of the gate. Senior Easton Wingard and sophomore Max Gallagher will see action at fullback.
The Falcon Knight’s offensive line returns four starters — seniors Kaiden McNany at center, Luke Wilson at left guard and left tackle Zander Laughlin, and sophomore Colbin Elliott. Laughlin moves from right tackle and Elliot shifts from guard while junior Owen Terwint takes over at right tackle.
“It’s definitely nice to have some guys with experience back and we kind of hit the ground running with our installs and everything like that,” Reed said. “We definitely have to work on techniques and assignments, but it’s definitely a lot better than it has been in years past where they’re at to start the season.
“We have a lot of leadership from that group and that shows in practice and hopefully that’ll continue as we start the schedule.”
Wilson and Wingard are the top returning tacklers for the defense and anchor the unit at the two inside linebacker positions. Wilson led the team with 79 tackles.
“Luke has played there a lot and I think he’s going to take the next step into an all-conference player,” Reed said. “With both him and Easton back, that does give you a lot of experience where you’re not starting at scratch at those positions.”
They’ll be flanked by Gallagher and Elliot at the outside linebacker spots with Gallagher and Elliott with Salizzoni working in as well. Up front, McNany is back at nose tackle with Laughlin, junior Cole Wiant, sophomore Cole Wilson and junior Quinton Hornberger.
The defensive backfield has Dittman and Bish at cornerback along with Trey Fleming, Cooper, Fox and junior Caleb Burke looking to fill in the safety spots or even corner spots depending on the situation.
“We’ve lost some real good kids, so it’ll be who steps up and takes that leadership role on defense,” Reed said. “You never really know until that first game. So that’s always exciting to see who will take that. But I think we have some kids who can do that. We just have to find out who they are.
“We hang our hat on what we’ve done defensively and I think Coach (Chris) McNany has done a good job here. No doubt, I think that’s where we’re going to have to start.”
Reed said that Trey Fleming will handle the punting duties and freshman Stephen Hepler will do the place-kicking.
The rest of Reed’s staff includes Ray Fox and Gavin Guntrum.
ROSTER
Seniors: Zander Laughlin, Luke Wilson, Kaiden McNany, Trey Fleming, Brody Dittman, Zac Cooper, Easton Wingard, Aaron Bashline, Elijah Rausch, Zach Beichner, Matthew Kennedy, Jake Pennington, Dylan Wagner.
Juniors: Cole Wiant, Owen Bish, Kysheed Smith, Christian Salizzoni, Owen Terwint, Quinton Hornberger, Caleb Burke, Hayden Armagost, Austin Etzel.
Sophomores: Aidan Fox, Cole Wilson, Logan Skibinski, Max Gallagher, Trent Fleming, Mike Yerkey, Colbin Elliot, Zach Johnson, Ryan Armagost.
Freshmen: Stephen Hepler, Nick Ielease, Grant McCall, Braden Kemery, Kaine Giles, Drey Mansberger.