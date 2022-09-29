RIMERSBURG — With the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and their unbeaten record awaiting the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights, last Friday’s 37-19 win at home over the Kane Wolves probably couldn’t have come at a better time.
That’s two straight wins for the Falcon Knights (3-2) going into this Friday’s showdown in New Bethlehem. And that came after two lopsided losses to Keystone and Central Clarion, so Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman was happy with where his team stands going into their sixth game of the season.
The Falcon Knights ran for a season-high 275 yards, sparked by Dawson Camper’s 137 yards on 21 carries and two second-quarter TD runs of 31 and 3 yards.
Mikey Card ran for TDs of 10 and 36 yards while quarterback Brody Dittman added a 31-yard TD run in the third quarter to put the Falcon Knights up 32-12. In the fourth quarter, the Falcon Knights added a safety and 30-yard field goal from Landon Chalmers to set the final.
While Kane (1-4) did gain 197 yards offensively, the Falcon Knights forced five three-and-out possessions while limiting the Wolves’ top back Ricky Zampogna to 39 yards on 10 carries. Zampogna did score on a 55-yard pass from quarterback Kyle Zook in the first quarter.
“I think field position was key,” Dittman said. “It was kind of on our side all night and defensively I thought we played well. We did have some three and outs there and we were able to shut down some of the things that they wanted to do. They did score on us twice on long plays where we had guys close, but we just couldn’t make the play and we also extended a few other drives with penalties.”
The Falcon Knights started the scoring on Card’s 10-yarder midway through the first quarter. He finished with 71 yards on seven carries and his 36-yard TD run just 90 seconds into the second quarter put Union/ACV up for good. Camper had two TD runs in the final nine minutes, a 31-yarder and then a 3-yarder just over a minute after Sam West scored on a 1-yard run.
“Dawson is getting healthier and healthier and I think you’re seeing that over the past couple of weeks,” Dittman said. “Not only Camper, but we’re also blocking a whole lot better up front. We don’t have as many assignment mistakes and some guys are really getting after it and a lot of disciplined football that we weren’t playing earlier and I think you’re seeing the benefits of it here over the past couple of weeks.”
The Falcon Knights forced three straight Kane three-and-out possessions to start the second half. They were stopped for a loss on fourth-and-three from the Kane 12 on their first drive of the half, but eventually got back in the end zone to make it 32-12 with Dittman’s 31-yarder coming off a fake hand-off that saw him go untouched down the Falcon Knights sideline, completely fooling most of the Kane defense.
“Brody is doing a really good job,” Coach Dittman said. “On some of those plays, Brody has the option of giving it or keeping it and he was seeing stuff on the back side earlier in the game. He had a play where the referee thought our fullback had the ball and was down and blew the whistle and Brody was running down the sideline at least seven yards with the ball in his hand in the first half.”
Dittman, who ran for 48 yards on five carries, put the Falcon Knights up 20 points with 1:43 left in the third quarter. Kane answered just 49 seconds into the fourth quarter when Scott Szymanski caught a 26-yard TD pass from Zook to get with 32-19.
A Bailey Crissman put to the Kane 6 set up the Falcon Knights’ safety when Zook couldn’t handle the center snap and was tackled in the end zone with his own recovered fumble. The ensuing possession for the Falcon Knights resulted in a Landon Chalmers 30-yard field goal to set the final with 2:40 remaining.
“Landon has a leg, so if we get down there to the 20 or 15, I thought that was an opportunity to try the field goal,” Dittman said. “We wanted those points (to get up three scores) and with the safety, our special teams are playing pretty well and Bailey has been punting pretty well. All around, we’re continually getting better in all phases. We need to keep doing that.”