BUTLER — Braving the cold and wet conditions at Pullman Park Tuesday, the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights baseball team dropped a split doubleheader with Jamestown and Moniteau.
In the first game against Jamestown, the Falcon Knights trailed 4-3 going into the top of the sixth inning before the Muskies posted three runs to set what would be the final score at 7-3.
The Falcon Knights were limited to four hits. Adrian Schmoll doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth and after a one-out walk to Zach Cooper, Trey Fleming singled in both of them to get the Falcon Knights to within 4-3.
Alex Preston started and was relieved in the first inning by Fleming who went the next 5 1/3 innings and took the loss. Fleming struck out nine and walked two while giving up seven hits. Sebastian Link struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.
In the nightcap, the Falcon Knights gave up runs in all six innings in their 10-Run Rule loss to the Warriors, who were the visiting team. The Falcon Knights avoided the 15-Run Rule in the bottom of the fourth to score to make it 15-1, then Moniteau added four more runs in the top of the fifth.
Carter McGarvey, Cody Bobbart, Schmoll and Trent Fleming singled for the Falcon Knights.
Bailey Crissman hung the loss on the mound, giving up eight hits and eight runs, four of them earned, in 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and no walks.
The Falcon Knights, who dropped to 6-5, were scheduled to visit Keystone Wednesday before traveling to Cranberry Monday, hosting Forest Area Tuesday and Clarion next Wednesday.
In other games:
THURSDAY, April 27
C-L 5, Union/ACV 2
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Lions collected just five hits for the game but took advantage of a couple defensive miscues while getting a solid pitching effort from Tommy Smith and Logan Lutz in a win over the Falcon Knights.
Bailey Crissman pitched well for the Falcon Knights but was let down by those defensive lapses in suffering the loss.
Crissman allowed five runs, two earned in six innings. He allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts while hitting one batter.
“Bailey is our ace and he’s pitched well for us all season,” said Union/ACV head coach John “Dewey” Irwin, whose team was scheduled to play two games Tuesday at Butler’s Pullman Park. “He did another nice job tonight, but the defense just let him down a little bit.”
The Lions’ Tommy Smith pitched the first four innings allowing one earned run on four hits. He walked the and struck out seven. Lutz pitched the final three innings allowing one earned run on four hits. He walked one and struck out five.
Lutz paced the offense with two hits including a double and two runs scored. Jordan Hesdon, Nick Aaron, and Jesse Siwiecki each added one hit with Aaron and Tommy Smith each driving in a run. Lutz doubled and scored on an error off a ball hit by Tommy Smith for a 1-0 lead. Smith stole second and moved to third on a fly out from Hesdon. Aaron then singled in Smith for a 2-0 lead.
Union/ACV scored its first run in the top of the second as Crissman drew a one-out walk. Simeon Elder singled and a walk to Adrian Schmoll loaded the bases. Chase Ruth hit a single to drive in Crissman, but Elder was thrown out when he took too wide a turn around third base. A strikeout ended the inning.
The score remained 2-1 until the Lions plated three runs as a result of two errors in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Falcon Knights scored their final run in the top of the seventh as Zach Cooper hit a one out single, Seth Best drew a walk, and Trey Fleming hit an RBI single. On the Fleming single, Best was thrown out trying to move from first to third on the play. A strikeout then ended the contest.
“We weren’t able to string hits together when we had guys on,” said Irwin. “That’s hats off to Smith and Lutz as well for C-L as they each did a nice job of keeping us off balance at the plate.”
Cooper had a pair of hits for Union/ACV while Best, Fleming, Sebastian Link, Elder, Schmoll, and Ruth each had one hit. Schmoll hit a double.
— By Steve Smail, L-V Correspondent
SOFTBALL
THURSDAY, April 27
ACV/Union 18, Karns City 8
At home against Karns City and clinging to a 10-8 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Falcon Knights turned it around and scored eight runs to notch a 10-Run Rule win over the Lady Gremlins.
The Falcon Knights led 10-4 going into the fifth before the Lady Gremlins rallied for three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before ACV/Union sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, the game-ending hit coming on Maddy DeHart’s RBI double that plated Emerson Stevens with the 18th run.
Stevens led the team’s 16-hit attack with a 4-for-5 day at the plate with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Bella Ielase, Lexi Bauer, MacKenzie Parks, DeHart and Rylan Strauser each had two hits. Bauer doubled, and Bauer and Strauser tripled.
Strauser and Parks pitched for the Falcon Knights with Strauser giving up 10 hits while walking five in 5 1/3 innings.
The Falcon Knights had their Monday and Tuesday games with Moniteau and Keystone postponed as well as Wednesday’s trip to Brookville, which was canceled. Monday, they are scheduld to visit Cranberry.