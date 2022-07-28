I can smell August. I think it comes Monday.
And with that starts the ramping up to the high school fall sports season.
At Redbank Valley, the first play date for its varsity schedule is Aug. 26 when the Bulldogs football team hosts Smethport for the first of two games at home to start the season. The Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights open at home on the same date against Cameron County.
Prior to that, the Bulldogs host Brookville for their lone scrimmage on Aug. 20.
Some quick dates for the upcoming preseason in August:
— Football Heat Acclimitization, Aug. 8
— First practice dates (football with pads), Aug. 15
— First scrimmages allowed, Aug. 20
— First contest date, Aug. 26
More to come, of course.
OSSEE IN 1905 — Here are more notes from the ongoing season of New Bethlehem native Ossee Schrecengost, the starting catcher for the American League champion Philadelphia Athletics in 1905.
The A’s continued to battle the Cleveland Naps and Chicago White Sox at the top of the standings heading into the final days of July.
Going 4-4-2 over their final 10 games of the month and stood at 49-35, two games behind Cleveland and a half-game behind second-place Chicago.
On July 25 in an 8-2 win at Chicago, Schreck went 1-for-4 with a hit by pitch and strikeout. It was just the second whiff at the plate by Schreck in July and fourth in his previous 44 games, covering a whopping 154 at-bats. He walked just two times over that span as well.
Rube Waddell improved to 18-7 on the mound with his five-hitter, although it was originally reported as a four-hitter in the papers. The game was played in front of 3,239 fans as the A’s banged out 16 hits.
On July 29, the A’s lost to the White Sox 5-2 back in Philadelphia and Waddell dropped to 18-8. The fire-balling lefty would lose just two decisions the rest of the season. Shreck started and went 1-for-4 with a run scored.
The Philadelphia Inquirer: “Great Fielding and Inside Play Put the Elephants on the short end of game. Rube had no special Terrors for the Westerners who hit him hard.”
After the July 29 games, the top of the American League standings had the White Sox (50-32), Naps (53-35) and A’s (48-35).
Headlines of the front page: “Aeronauts agree to race to mid-air” and “Police Descended on Cider Saloons: City chemist says analysis showed much beverage was intoxicating and raids followed. 10 percent or more of alcohol and was therefore intoxicating and arrests were made.”
BOOK REVIEW — My book reading adventure continues (112 books since May of 2020) and here are a few of my latest reads worth perusing if one is looking for some good stuff to dig into before the end of the summer:
— The Glorious Cause, by Jeff Shaara: I’ve been looking for some conclusive Revolutionary War history reading and this nailed it for me. Shaara writes the history of the Revolution in a novel form, thus one picks up the personal nuances of the characters central to the story like George Washington of course and Lord Cornwallis of the British Army, the two main parties. Benjamin Franklin and others, it’s just an entertaining look at an amazing and unprecedented time in history. The Revolution almost died, probably a miracle it didn’t, but Washington hung on and endured, and prevailed.
— Season of 1942. It’s the first War season in Major League Baseball, but the personnel in the bigs doesn’t take a big hit just yet. It’s another interesting read about the war years and baseball. The Yankees had won eight of their last nine trips to the World Series since 1923 and were the defending champions, but the St. Louis Cardinals made it two straight World Series wins over the Yankees (1926 the other) with a six-game win.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter at @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.