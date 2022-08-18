The fall sports season has already begun for area golf teams and with the calendar setup and PIAA changes this year, the first day of the regular season for the rest of the sports is Aug. 26. Scrimmages are scheduled prior to that opening day, including football this Saturday.

Here’s a look at area teams as preseason practices head into the end of the first week of the preseason, or second if one counts last week’s heat acclimatization practices for football:

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos