The fall sports season has already begun for area golf teams and with the calendar setup and PIAA changes this year, the first day of the regular season for the rest of the sports is Aug. 26. Scrimmages are scheduled prior to that opening day, including football this Saturday.
Here’s a look at area teams as preseason practices head into the end of the first week of the preseason, or second if one counts last week’s heat acclimatization practices for football:
It was nearly a perfect season for the Bulldogs a year ago as they reached the PIAA Class 1A Championship game before losing 21-14 to Bishop Guilfoyle. It’ll certainly be a tough act to follow as head coach Blane Gold enters his fourth season at the helm. The Bulldogs, 13-2 last year, have 40 players on the preseason roster.
While the Bulldogs did lose some big playmakers to graduation, they return a group of key performers including seniors Tate Minich, Aiden Ortz and Carsen Rupp, and juniors Ashton Kahle and Brandon Ross.
The Bulldogs host Brookville in a scrimmage on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Next Friday, they’re at home against Smethport on Friday to start the regular-season schedule.
Ashley Anderson enters her second season with the Lady Bulldogs, who lost in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game to Keystone and finished 10-7. Anderson has 23 girls on the preseason roster.
Leading the way are both of the team’s All-KSAC performers in senior outside hitter Alivia Huffman and libero Caylen Rearick, both First Team selections. Huffman and Rearick were also honored on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s District 9 Class 2A All-Star team.
The Lady Bulldogs scrimmage at home Saturday with Kane, DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion-Limestone starting at 10 a.m. Another scrimmage is next Tuesday at New Brighton with Riverside before they start the season Aug. 31 at Oil City.
Ty Scott enters his second season with the Bulldogs, who were 10-8 last year after a 6-2 playoff loss to Kane in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs. Scott has 23 players on his preseason roster.
Among the key returners is junior Owen Clouse, who scored a team-record 39 goals with eight assists and earned Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star honors. The Bulldogs lost just two seniors to graduation. This year, the team’s lone returning seniors are Owen Harmon and Nick Moore.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to scrimmage West Shamokin at home on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Next Wednesday, they scrimmage at St. Marys and then open the regular season Aug. 30 at Keystone.
It’s Mike Dawson’s seven season on the sideline coaching the Lady Bulldogs, who were 6-10-2. Dawson has 20 girls on his preseason roster.
The Lady Bulldogs are also scheduled to scrimmage Saturday at Keystone starting at 7:30 p.m. Next Thursday, they’re scrimmaging at home against St. Marys starting at 4 p.m. before starting the season Aug. 30 at Keystone.
The D9 Class 1A runner-up Falcon Knights enter their seventh season as a co-operative program with Union and A-C Valley. For head coach Brad Dittman, it’s his fifth season with the team that finished 9-3 with two of those losses coming to Redbank Valley.
With freshman moved up to the junior varsity ranks this year for the first time, the Falcon Knights have 40 players on the preseason roster with a big group of returning performers. Quarterback Bailey Crissman, running backs Mikey Card and Dawson Camper, and receivers Skyler Roxbury and Ryan Cooper are back along with three linemen in Landon Chalmers, Kaiden McNany and Zander Laughlin. On defense, that group is also back as Chalmers and Card ranked 2-3 in tackles and 1-2 in sacks.
The Falcon Knights scrimmage West Shamokin and Moniteau at Union on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. They host Cameron County to start the regular season next Friday in Union.
The Damsels have a new coach in Courtney Gross, who has 25 players on her preseason roster. The Damsels were 9-10 last year.
Union opens the season at Clarion-Limestone on Aug. 30.