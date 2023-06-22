Brookville native Keith Ferraro enters his 10th season as head coach of the Clarion Golden Eagles wrestling team and 12th overall.
His Golden Eagles finished 11-6 in dual meets, 8-2 in the Mid-American Conference and third at the postseason tournament. He was named Intermat Wrestling’s MAC Coach of the Year this spring.
Monday, we spent some time talking about his coaching career, the state of Golden Eagles wrestling and reflecting on what’s influenced his career in wrestling.
Ferraro currently has two Brookville natives on his staff, including former Raiders state champion and Golden Eagles standout Brock Zacherl and Nick Deloia.
QUESTION: Where your program finished this spring has to feel pretty good. You were 11-6 in dual meets, 8-2 in the Mid-American Conference and finished third in the conference championships. Are you proud of what the Golden Eagles have accomplished?
FERRARO: Our approach the whole time has been slow with a 10-year plan. Every decision is made with long-term interest and what that leads to is very slow growth and quite honestly, it’s not that flashy, but it’s worked here. There was a time when the program struggled here and the one thing that was missing was that long-term vision. So that’s been good.
We’ve had this much talent on other teams, but the guys didn’t get hurt, our training was on the money and we didn’t over-train guys and we performed well at the end. We just hit it on the head and that was one of the things that led to our success in the postseason. It was good culture, small amounts of drama, things that affect every team. We’ve eliminated those problems, but that goes back to that 5-10-year plan. When you’re recruiting, you’re going after people who are reliable and that was a big part of this season’s success.
QUESTION: You’ve continued to move up the ladder in the MAC. You’ve explained why that happened this past year. You want to remain there. How big of a goal is that?
FERRARO: We want to stay in the upper part of the MAC even in a down year and be competitive. The move to the MAC was great for us. The competitive rigor is perfect for our program. The amount of money we have relative to the national landscape, I think we’re in the perfect conference for Clarion.
Following the merger of campuses, our university is working hard to get better and we need their help in athletics as well and we’re looking forward to finding creative ways to grow together.
QUESTION: What’s the team going to look like this season?
NOTE: Noteworthy returners include national qualifier John Worthing, Joey Fischer, Kyle Schickel, Trevor Elfvin, Cam Pine and Austin Chapman. All-American Will Feldkamp entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility and recently signed with Iowa State.
FERRARO: We have some things to be excited about. We have the bulk of our lineup coming back, a very big incoming class with a quite a bit of talent, including a couple transfers who could be impactful. So, a lot of people thought we were going to take kind of a step back, but I think there’s definitely writing on the wall to have a great season if we put it all together.
This is the biggest crop of talent we’ve had in years coming in one class. They just have to prove themselves.
QUESTION: What’s your favorite part of coaching?
FERRARO: The think I like the most is coming up. It’s when we bring all of our returners in the room and we introduce the freshmen at the beginning of the school year and watching all the learning that happens in those six weeks where they become a brand-new team, like no team before them and no team after. They are a specific group of people. I like watching the cocky freshman learn the important lessons, the timid freshman learning to be confident among those guys and just watching it all evolve. It’s a very busy time of year and 100 percent of my life in the fall is committed to my job. That’s hard, but it’s one of the most rewarding, fun things.
The university is shut down today, but there will be guys in here training and I see it and my coaches see it, nobody else sees it, the things that nobody will ever get credit for and you watch them do it. And then when you watch it all connect and they win a match out there and all the people screaming, it feels so good for them. You can connect the work to the success and nobody else really can. That’s rewarding too, for all coaches.
QUESTION: How hard is your job as a recruiter?
FERRARO: It’s hard. We can always get enough kids here because we work hard and we bring a bunch of them in and show them campus, but to get good, to take the program to where you can call it good, it’s very challenging.
QUESTION: How has the transfer portal made things challenging?
FERRARO: I don’t really know yet. I just know that if you’re not loaded, it’s not going to help you usually. What’s happening now is there’s about 70 teams trying to develop athletes to become All-Americans so seven of them can buy them from us. That’s about how it looks right now.
QUESTION: What’s the wrestling calendar look like at Clarion?
FERRARO: Our guys will be moving back to campus on their own as they see fit throughout August and start training in an informal way. School starts and we shut it down for the first week of classes, then in the second week, we start training again. Every program does it a little different. Then we’ll train full time right through to the NCAA Tournament, which is in mid-March and we give them three weeks off and then we start the same training through the under-23 World Team Trials which is usually the first weekend in June. Everything is optional over the summer. This is the time our staff does our traveling, trips with our family and then we have some fund-raising events in August and then it’s ramping up again for school.
QUESTION: When is your most active recruiting time?
FERRARO: It’s year-round. We’re talking to 2025 kids as of last week, 2024 kids in the portal and one class rolls into another. There are a lot of times where you’re recruiting multiple classes. It’s probably the thing that exhausts most coaches in all sports, the non-stop nature of recruiting. You just have to be able to do it.
QUESTION: Twenty-five years ago this summer you were in the offseason before your senior year at Brookville and you had lost your father (Lenny Ferraro) in January. How do you reflect back to that time and what your father has meant to your career?
FERRARO: It’s kind of ironic that I do for a living what he did. The lessons you learned from your dad in some way will help you in whatever career you choose, but it really hits home when you do the same thing he did. But the truth is, I was blessed in whatever athletic thing I did, I never had a bad coach. Dad was just one of the great ones I had. Now, I watched him closer than the others because I lived with him and I watched how he did things and his reputation speaks for itself and he was great at what he did and people loved him. I definitely had a good mentor to build a foundation of what was important as a head coach. A lot of times, I don’t live up to what maybe he did, but it motivates me to be better. You don’t learn how to coach from how you played. You learn to coach from who coached you and you either replicate what they did or your adjust to be better. I was blessed to have great ones and dad was number one on the list. It’s been helpful to me.
QUESTION: You went from coaching the Brockway Rovers one year in 2005 to assisting Dave Klepfer for six years at Brookville to landing first here at Clarion as an assistant first before becoming head coach. Explain how that transition happened?
FERRARO: I didn’t make that decision that to be happy, I had to become a college wrestling coach. I had an opportunity where Troy Letters is a good friend of mine and he wanted a guy like me to be his assistant and the reason I took it was — I was coaching at the high school level which I love — but I was teaching at the high school level and I did not love that at the time. I wasn’t actively pursuing other jobs, but I had my ears open and it was an opportunity that I took and I’ve never looked back. One thing led to another and I wound up getting the head coach. It’s gone pretty well and been slow growth ever since.
QUESTION: Ten years ago this summer, Brock Zacherl committed to Clarion. You were an assistant at Clarion at that point. What has he meant to this program?
FERRARO: When you’re trying to transform the culture of an organization — and I’ve learned this because I’ve had Brock — to make massive changes, it’s not always welcomed. The easiest way to get accepted is when your number one soldier is on board. There is absolutely no question that Brock is the most instrumental part of turning around the culture of the program. When I had tough decisions to make and I needed the support of my team, the number-one guy on the team was on board and there’s no way you can replace that.
I knew Brock very well because I coached him. I knew what the Brookville kids were doing. I knew Brock wasn’t getting the credit from college coaches that he deserved and I knew he was going to be better than he was projected to do as a recruit. I knew he was an awesome kid and was going to be valuable to our culture and his brother Brodie too. Both of those guys were super valuable to me.
QUESTION: You’ve always had a strong relationship with Brookville Raiders coach Dave Klepfer. What’s he meant to your career?
FERRARO: Coaching under Dave, I learned as much about coaching from him as I did from anyone ever in my life, no question about it. Dad was appreciated for all that he did, the preseason, postseason, through the season of freestyle, he did all the things nobody really does any more. He did all the things nobody really does any more and it’s extremely hard to do it and high school coaches don’t do it in the club era. My dad did it and the only one still doing it is Dave Klepfer. I don’t think people in the community really understand how fortunate they have what they have. I would love to see my dad’s impression of that. Dave was getting into coaching during my dad’s career and they had a great relationship and he coached Dave and I’m sure it would really mean a lot to him the way he’s doing it.