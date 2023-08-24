REGION 1

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Central Clarion;7;0;10;2;452;210

Brookville;4;3;6;6;229;208

St. Marys;4;3;7;4;274;172

DuBois;4;3;5;6;253;263

Karns City;4;3;6;5;225;210

Punxsutawney;4;3;6;5;267;170

Moniteau;1;6;2;8;101;320

Bradford;0;7;0;10;140;402

REGION 2

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Port Allegany;7;0;12;2;441;164

Redbank Valley;6;1;9;2;371;172

Union/A-C Valley;4;3;5;6;215;307

Brockway;4;3;8;5;403;237

Keystone;3;4;7;5;337;223

Kane;2;5;3;7;194;321

Ridgway;2;5;2;8;206;314

Smethport;0;7;1;8;75;295

REGION 3

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Cameron County;4;1;4;6;174;199

Coudersport;4;1;6;4;183;205

Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;7;2;205;94

Otto-Eldred;4;2;6;4;340;314

Bucktail;1;5;2;6;170;258

Sheffield;0;5;0;8;57;340

2022 PLAYOFF RESULTS

PIAA PLAYOFFS

Class 1A Semifinals

Union-New Castle 46, Port Allegany 36

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8

Class 2A First Round

Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion 8

Latest Videos

Class 3A First Round

Central-Martinsburg 44, Clearfield 8

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

D9 Class 1A Championship

Port Allegany 21, Brockway 14

D9 Class 2A Championship

Central Clarion 35, Brookville 0

D9 Class 3A Championship

Clearfield 13, St. Marys 7

D6/9 Class 4A Championship

Juniata 17, DuBois 7

D9 Class 1A Semifinals

Port Allegany 18, Keystone 6

Brockway 7, Redbank Valley 3

D9 Class 2A Semifinal

Brookville 31, Karns City 7

D9 Class 1A Quarterfinals

Keystone 35, Union/ACV 15

Brockway 62, Coudersport 6

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Aug. 25

Region 1

Central Clarion at Brookville

Punxsutawney at Bradford

DuBois at Karns City

St. Marys at Moniteau

Region 2

Redbank Valley at Smethport

Brockway at Kane

Ridgway at Port Allegany

Region 3

Elk Co. Catholic at Otto-Eldred

Non-Region

Union/ACV at Cameron Co.

Keystone at Coudersport

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

Region 3

Bucktail at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

Tags