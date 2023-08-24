REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;7;0;10;2;452;210
Brookville;4;3;6;6;229;208
St. Marys;4;3;7;4;274;172
DuBois;4;3;5;6;253;263
Karns City;4;3;6;5;225;210
Punxsutawney;4;3;6;5;267;170
Moniteau;1;6;2;8;101;320
Bradford;0;7;0;10;140;402
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Port Allegany;7;0;12;2;441;164
Redbank Valley;6;1;9;2;371;172
Union/A-C Valley;4;3;5;6;215;307
Brockway;4;3;8;5;403;237
Keystone;3;4;7;5;337;223
Kane;2;5;3;7;194;321
Ridgway;2;5;2;8;206;314
Smethport;0;7;1;8;75;295
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Cameron County;4;1;4;6;174;199
Coudersport;4;1;6;4;183;205
Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;7;2;205;94
Otto-Eldred;4;2;6;4;340;314
Bucktail;1;5;2;6;170;258
Sheffield;0;5;0;8;57;340
2022 PLAYOFF RESULTS
PIAA PLAYOFFS
Class 1A Semifinals
Union-New Castle 46, Port Allegany 36
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8
Class 2A First Round
Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion 8
Class 3A First Round
Central-Martinsburg 44, Clearfield 8
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
D9 Class 1A Championship
Port Allegany 21, Brockway 14
D9 Class 2A Championship
Central Clarion 35, Brookville 0
D9 Class 3A Championship
Clearfield 13, St. Marys 7
D6/9 Class 4A Championship
Juniata 17, DuBois 7
D9 Class 1A Semifinals
Port Allegany 18, Keystone 6
Brockway 7, Redbank Valley 3
D9 Class 2A Semifinal
Brookville 31, Karns City 7
D9 Class 1A Quarterfinals
Keystone 35, Union/ACV 15
Brockway 62, Coudersport 6
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Aug. 25
Region 1
Central Clarion at Brookville
Punxsutawney at Bradford
DuBois at Karns City
St. Marys at Moniteau
Region 2
Redbank Valley at Smethport
Brockway at Kane
Ridgway at Port Allegany
Region 3
Elk Co. Catholic at Otto-Eldred
Non-Region
Union/ACV at Cameron Co.
Keystone at Coudersport
SATURDAY, Aug. 26
Region 3
Bucktail at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.