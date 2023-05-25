DuBOIS — Not looking forward to dealing with the top of Johnsonburg’s lineup any more than they had to, especially in tight situations, there the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were, staring at plenty of trouble in the top of the seventh inning.
Up 3-1 with one out and runners on first and second with Luke Zimmerman at the plate, the Bulldogs had some work to do to get out of jam.
Kaden Dennis was on deck with cleanup hitter Isaiah Jackson in the hole, familiar names helping lead the way to district titles the past two seasons.
Two batters later, Redbank Valley was walking off with a 3-1 win in a 90-minute express special at Showers Field and a second trip to the District 9 Class 2A Championship game.
Luke Zimmerman singled to right, but instead of holding up at third to load the bases with Aiden Zimmerman behind him with the potential tying run, Cameron Larkin went through the stop sign at third and was thrown out at the plate on a perfectly executed relay through from right field.
Still not out of the jam with runners at second and third, Bulldogs pitcher Ty Carrier got Dennis to bounce to Breckin Minich at third to end the game.
Next up for the 17-4 Bulldogs is KSAC rival Karns City for the D9 title at Showers Field Monday at noon. The Rams denied the Bulldogs for their first title since 2010 last year in a 9-5 win in the final. Now, they’ll take a crack again for the crown against the Gremlins, whom they blanked 7-0 in their lone meeting back on March 30.
“We have a lot of respect for Karns City,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “They’re a tough team out of the KSAC year in and year out. We’re familiar with each other. We just have to make sure that we execute and get the timely hit like we did today. That, sometimes, is going to be what’s the most important, especially in a championship game.”
The Bulldogs not only lost to the Rams in last year’s final — they did advance to the PIAA quarterfinals as the D9 runner-up — but the Rams blanked them 2-0 back in April as Luke Zimmerman tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts in an 84-pitch gem.
This time around, the Bulldogs managed just three hits, but two big ones came in the first inning along with two walks.
With two outs and Tate Minich and Ty Hetrick on with walks, Mason Clouse skied a fly ball down the right-field line for a two-run triple. Carrier followed with a single to drive in Clouse for the quick 3-0 lead.
“(Zimmerman) didn’t have a great outing on Tuesday to start the game, so we knew that the first was going to be big,” Hibell said. “We didn’t know it was going to be the only time we didn’t throw up a zero, but it doesn’t matter. It’s just what the game is after seven innings.”
Zimmerman needed 81 pitches to get through six innings, giving up a hit, walk and a hit batter over the last five innings. Tuesday, Zimmerman was lifted in the second inning before brother Aiden went the rest of the way in the 4-3 win over the Lions.
It appeared the Rams were going to pull off the same heroics when they rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat C-L 4-3 on Tuesday.
Nick Myers singled and Cameron Larkin grounded into a forceout, Breckin Minich throwing to second on a ground to third for the first out. Aiden Zimmerman then singled to center and the Rams were back in business with Larkin moving up to second.
Luke Zimmerman then singled and with the tying run at first base and not second, the move to hold Larkin at third wasn’t executed and it forced the Bulldogs to make a defensive play.
They executed it perfectly, freshman rightfielder Jaxon Huffman’s throw cut off at first by freshman first baseman Braylon Wagner, who threw a strike to catcher Tate Minich who put the tag on a sliding Larkin.
“It was Braylon’s first start at first base and we knew with their athletic ability, we had to put our best defense out on the field,” Hibell said. “Braylon did a great job of coming in and getting the cut and making the play at home and stopping that runner. That was big, because we were at the meat of their lineup.”
It wasn’t over. Dennis was up, already with two hits and the Zimmermans were at second and third. Another single and the game was likely tied.
But once again, Carrier worked out of the inning by getting Derek Beimel to bounce back to the mound before striking out Denekas to end the sixth, setting up the seventh.
“We’ve been playing Russian Roulette here for a little bit trying to survive at the end of the game,” said Rams head coach Mike Porter, whose team finished 13-7. “It’s always been this way with this group, one you can never count out. Eventually you play that game long enough in baseball, you’re not going to win them.”
Carrier needed 103 pitches to complete his win — the pitch limit in the playoffs is 105 — giving up eight hits while walking two and striking out four.
“We knew we had to make sure the top of the lineup didn’t hurt us,” Hibell said. “We have a ton of respect for the Zimmermans, the Dennis kid and Jackson. We just couldn’t let them happen in bunches. We danced in the rain a little bit, falling behind in the count and gave up some base hits, but we had the timely hits and sometimes that’s more important that getting the most.”
Johnsonburg had other chances to score. In the top of the first, Luke Zimmerman walked with one out and went to third on a hit-and-run single by Dennis, but Dennis was picked off first and Jackson grounded out to end the inning.
With two outs in the fourth and runners on first and second, Carrier got out of another Rams threat when he got Kayden Danekas to ground into a forceout.
The Rams’ lone run came in the sixth when Dennis led off with a single. Jackson reached on an infield error with Dennis going to third on the play. Erik Panebianco’s sacrifice fly to center brought home Dennis with Jackson moving up to third.
