BROOKVILLE — It’s title showdown time for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs and Punxsutawney Saturday afternoon at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
Tip-off for the District 9 Class 3A championship is 1 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs have been off since last Friday’s 49-39 semifinal win over Karns City at Brookville Area High School. Since Moniteau was unable to play that night at Brookville because of school being canceled, its matchup with Punxsutawney was moved to DuBois Monday.
Punxsutawney walloped Moniteau, 53-24, to land in its 10th straight title game and 18th in the past 21 seasons. The Lady Chucks, who move back up to their traditional spot in Class 4A next year, won last year’s championship against Moniteau which knocked the Lady Bulldogs out of the playoffs in the semifinals.
The Lady Chucks (16-6) were led by Chloe Presloid, who scored 14 points with nine rebounds and four assists. She’s the lone player averaging double-figure scoring for the Lady Chucks this year at 11.3 points per game.
Redbank Valley improved to 22-4 after last week’s win over Karns City. The Lady Bulldogs do share one notable common foe on the schedule with Punxsutawney as Homer-Center beat both teams, the Lady Bulldogs 67-46 in New Bethlehem on Jan. 31 and Punxsutawney 54-39 at home on Feb. 16. Homer-Center was 19-2 and playing for the D6 Class 2A title Wednesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs will play for a title for the first time since 2020’s Class 2A run that saw the Lady Bulldogs beat Keystone for their first championship since 1998.
“We’re very excited,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said after beating Karns City. “We had two goals coming into the season, the KSAC championship and getting to the District 9 Class 3A championship game. We put ourselves in position to play in that game.”
The Lady Bulldogs (22-4) had already beaten Karns City twice this year — 52-45 at home in December and 53-27 at Karns City on Feb. 9 — but the “beat a time three times in a season” jinks never really solidified as they took a 6-5 lead midway through the first quarter and never gave it up, although the score was 13-13 30 seconds into the second quarter.
Redbank Valley’s defense set the tone, forcing 27 Karns City turnovers and 32.5 percent shooting (13-for-40). The Lady Gremlins were stubborn, holding Redbank Valley to a below-average shooting night (33 percent, 15-45), but Edmonds’ team wasn’t going to be denied, especially defensively.
“Sometimes we don’t talk about those players, Brooklyn (Edmonds), Claire (Clouse) and Mylee (Harmon) even pressuring the ball up top, Ryleigh (Smathers) too, those girls when they round around up top and that enables us to stay in our 2-3 (zone) and protect Alivia (Huffman) and Madison (Foringer) a little bit,” Edmonds said.
Huffman, continuing where she left off in last Saturday’s KSAC Championship win against North Clarion when she went for 21 points and 13 rebounds, added another double-double effort with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting from the field and 9-of-13 from the foul line.
“We thought we had a mismatch inside with Alivia, so we worked the last couple days trying to feed her the ball and she took advantage of it and had a nice game,” Edmonds said. “Now that we have Mylee controlling the offense a little bit, that enables us to put Alivia down inside.”
Huffman was whistled for a technical foul after getting tangled up with a Karns City player in the first quarter, then picked up her third personal with the Lady Bulldogs up 25-16 at the 1:32 mark of the second quarter. Foul trouble didn’t dog her the rest of the night.
Harmon finished with 10 points, eight coming in the second half, while Madison Foringer had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Redbank Valley led 25-20 at halftime, scored 57 seconds into the third quarter on a Foringer basket and then went scoreless for the next 5 1/2 minutes. But so did Karns City, which ended its drought on a Rossi McMillen 3-pointer at the 1:24 mark to cut it to 34-23.
The Lady Bulldogs led by double figures most of the game from there, and by as many as 18 in the third quarter. The Lady Gremlins cut it to 45-37 with 29 seconds left, but that’s as close as it got late.
McMillen led the Lady Gremlins (13-10) with 15 points and 14 rebounds.