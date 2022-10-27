NEW BETHLEHEM — One half of masterful offensive football followed by a third quarter of effective, turnover defense was just enough for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to get by the Brockway Rovers last Friday night.
In his second varsity start at quarterback, freshman Braylon Wagner more than held his own against Rovers sophomore left-handed standout Brayden Fox in the Bulldogs’ 34-28 win.
Wagner threw for all 221 of his yards in the first half, completing 17 of 24 overall with two touchdowns while running for another TD as the Bulldogs upped their lead to 34-14 by the end of the third quarter thanks to Aiden Ortz’s 47-yard interception return.
The Ortz pick-six turned out to be the difference in the game as the Bulldogs held off a Rovers rally that saw them score twice in the fourth quarter. Fox completed 17 of 38 passes for 229 yards and four TDs, but he was intercepted twice in the Rovers’ scoreless third quarter.
But Brockway did own the fourth quarter — outgaining the Bulldogs 193 to minus-2 yards in the second half — but ran out of time as it scored twice to get within six points. Fox’s fourth TD pass of the game on a 5-yarder to Alex Carlson came with 1:07 left, but the ensuing onside kick attempt by the Rovers actually went backwards and the Bulldogs kneeled out the clock.
The win helped stop the momentum of an 8-7 loss to Port Allegany plus brought back some positive vibes to the team after earlier in the week, the school confirmed that there were suspensions and a removal of a coach in the program.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, nor anyone else, commented on player personnel availability before or after Friday’s game. At least two players missed a second game while one other was on the sideline in uniform. Gold was happy his team was able to rebound from a tough loss.
“Tonight was therapeutic and it’s also good because we got a group of guys who are happy with the win, but at the same time, they’re disappointed with some things as well,” Gold said. “So that’s a sign of the football team that I want. Down the stretch we weren’t playing our best football and we’re getting back to the drawing board to figure out how to get better.”
Wagner finished the first half with sparkling numbers, completing 16 of 20 for all of his 221 yards with the two touchdowns and one interception. He was intercepted a second time in the second half.
“We believe Braylon is very good and that’s the stuff we see from him in practice,” Gold said. “We said we told him he doesn’t have to do too much, just be able to get the guys the football in space and he’s very good at reading the field and is patient in the pocket. I don’t think we saw him bail unless he absolutely had to. He’s got a lot of those natural things you don’t typically see in a freshman.”
But the Bulldogs did nothing offensively in the second half as they ran just 11 plays — two were game-ending kneel-downs — and had minus-2 yards of offense with no first downs. Wagner completed a 0-yard pass for his only completion in four attempts.
“We were off-balance and they had the field position the entire second half and they have the capability of scoring,” Gold said.
The Bulldogs did play strong defense in the third quarter and Ortz’s pick-six certainly put a nail in the coffin, so to speak, but it wasn’t by much as the Rovers kept on coming.
Brockway opened the second half with a drive from its own 20 to first-and-goal at the Bulldogs’ 9. Three plays later on fourth down at the 5, Rylan Rupp picked off Fox in the end zone one play after dropping a potential pickoff also in the end zone.
The Bulldogs punted twice after that, the second time the Rovers starting at their own 41. Three plays later, Ortz caught an out pass from Fox and raced the pick back 47 yards for the 34-14 lead with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
“I was really happy with what we did defensively in the third quarter. We bent a little bit, but we prevented them from scoring and at the end of the day that’s our job to prevent them from scoring,” Gold said.
In the first half, Brockway matched the Bulldogs touchdown for touchdown for a 14-14 score as Fox hit Dylan Hanna on a 13-yarder in the first quarter and found a wide-open Hanna on a 74-yard broken coverage pass two plays into the second quarter, but didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
It was a batch of missed opportunities and an awful time stopping Wagner and Bulldogs offense in the first half that cost the Rovers, who dropped to 5-4.
“We had the opportunities to win it and we had opportunities, I think, to blow it open for us and just didn’t make the catch or block and unfortunately, this is the time of the year you can’t afford to make these kinds of mistakes, especially against a team that has been in these situations before,” said Rovers coach Jake Heigel.
“I’m proud of the fight at the end and I know that if we see that team again, we’re going to give them another run,” Heigel added. “(Assistant coach) Frankie (Varischetti) said it perfect here after the game. He said if we play defense in the first half and offense in the second half, then that’s a pretty good game for us, but we kind of flipped it.”
Three of Fox’s four touchdowns connected with Hanna covering the 13, 74 and 8 yards, the last one getting the Rovers within 34-21 with 3:30 left. Hanna finished with four catches for 119 yards.
Jendy Cuello was the workhorse star for the Rovers, rushing for 178 yards on 32 carries, 118 of that coming in the first half on 14 carries. Cuello plugged the Bulldogs for gains of 31, 28 and 19 yards in the first half and a 12-yarder in the second half. Otherwise, the Bulldogs contained him enough to slow down the Rovers comeback.
Brockway ran 48 plays to the Bulldogs’ 11 in the second half and 81 plays to the Bulldogs’ 48 for the game.
Both teams play Friday to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs host Central Clarion while the Rovers host Cameron County.