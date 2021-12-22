Play for a state title and your team will likely be rewarded after the season.
It’s postseason awards season for high school football and it begins with a couple of publications putting out their material honoring several area players, including the PIAA Class 1A runner-up Bulldogs of course.
D9and10Sports.Com named Bulldogs senior Chris Marshall its Jim Kelly District 9 Player of the Year. He caught 42 passes for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns while recording 54 tackles from his defensive back position with four interceptions and a fumble recovery. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown, which turned out to be the game-turning play in the Bulldogs’ 23-14 win over Bishop Canevin in the PIAA semifinals.
Joining Marshall in being honored with major postseason awards are two of his Redbank Valley coaches.
Blane Gold was named the D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year, and Bulldog offensive coordinator Jason Kundick is the D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly Assistant Coach of the Year.
Additional major award winners are St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet (Offensive Player of the Year; Performance of the Year), Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte (Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year), Brockway’s Brayden Fox (Rookie of the Year), Karns City’s Josh Griffiths (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Curwensville’s Jake Mullins (Special Teams Player of the Year), Ridgway’s Scott Salberg (Unsung Hero), and Redbank Valley’s PIAA Class 1A semifinal win over Bishop Canevin (Game of the Year).
Gold coached Redbank Valley to a 13-2 overall record that included a 13-game win streak and District 9’s first PIAA championship berth in 29 years and just the third all-time for a D9 team.
The Bulldogs, who lost 21-14 to Bishop Guilfoyle in the title game, won their second consecutive District 9 title after not winning one before last season since 1996. All this with a first-year starting quarterback and after losing their starting running back hours prior to their first PIAA playoff games.
A hallmark in the playoffs was Redbank Valley’s ability to handle adversity.
The Bulldogs trailed in four of their five postseason games, including twice by double digits but won three of them, including both games they were down by 14 points in and twice when trailing at halftime, a testament to Gold’s ability to make in-game adjustments.
Kundick was the primary play-caller for a Redbank Valley offense that averaged 36.9 points per game, second in District 9.
Despite starting a first-year quarterback in Bryson Bain who hadn’t played varsity or junior varsity football, Kundick’s offense averaged nearly 300 yards per game (294.6).
The website also named its All-District 9 football team, which included five spots taken by Redbank Valley players and four from Union/A-C Valley. The teams are listed below:
OFFENSE
QB –Christian Coudriet, St. Marys
RB –Mark McGonigal, Clearfield
RB –Jayce Anderson, Karns City
RB –Luke Garing, Karns City
WR –Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley
WR –Ty Terry, Curwensville
WR –Logan Mosier, St. Marys
WR –Karson Kline, Clearfield
OL –Josh Steele, Clearfield
OL –TJ Vlassich, Karns City
OL –Kolby Barrett, Redbank Valley
OL –Connor Bullers, St. Marys
APB –Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway
APB –Noah Lent, Smethport
DEFENSE
DL –Oliver Billotte, Clearfield
DL –Hayden Kovalick, Clearfield
DL –Joseph Mansfield, Redbank Valley
DL –Waylon Wehler, St. Marys
DL –Landon Chalmers, Union/A-C Valley
LB –Luke Garing, Karns City
LB –Hunter Wall, Ridgway
LB –Blaine Moses, Port Allegany
LB –Travis Cooney, Smethport
LB –Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley
DB –Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley
DB –Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley
DB –Brayden Kunselman, Brookville
DB –Skyler Roxbury, Union/A-C Valley
DB –Carter Chadsey, St. Marys
SPECIALISTS
P –Jake Mullins, Curwensville
PK –Luke Sidorick, Clearfield
RET –Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley
TRI-COUNTY WEEKEND/COURIER-EXPRESS — The sister publication of the Leader-Vindicator, of which Redbank Valley is part of the coverage list of football teams and based in DuBois, of course recognized the Bulldogs as well in last weekend’s all-star teams it put out.
The Bulldogs’ Chris Marshall and Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte shared Player of the Year honors while Gold was tagged with another Coach of the Year award.
Kolby Barrett was a First Team offensive lineman as was a handful of his teammates on the defensive side with Joe Mansfield on the line, Zeldon Fisher at linebacker and Marquese Gardlock at defensive back.
Second Team offense honors went to Bryson Bain at quarterback and Carsen Rupp on the line, while on defense, lineman Brandon Ross, linebacker Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost, defensive back Ashton Kahle and punter Tate Minch were named.