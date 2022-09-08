REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;1;0;2;0;71;31
DuBois;1;0;2;0;55;33
Punxsutawney;1;0;2;0;93;16
St. Marys;1;0;2;0;74;20
Bradford;0;1;0;2;27;94
Brookville;0;1;0;2;7;72
Karns City;0;1;0;2;22;53
Moniteau;0;1;0;2;20;62
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Brockway;1;0;1;1;54;52
Port Allegany;1;0;1;1;54;35
Redbank Valley;1;0;2;0;78;23
Keystone;1;0;2;0;76;23
Union/A-C Valley;0;1;1;1;34;57
Kane;0;1;0;2;41;65
Ridgway;0;1;0;2;12;57
Smethport;0;1;1;1;30;59
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Bucktail;1;0;1;0;42;12
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;2;0;50;36
Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;1;84;41
Cameron County;0;0;0;2;20;49
Coudersport;0;0;1;1;54;60
Sheffield;0;2;0;2;18;96
WEEK 2 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
Region 2
Keystone 43, Union/A-C Valley 7
Region 3
Smethport 22, Cameron County 6
Non-Region
Elk Co. Catholic 15, Moniteau 6
Latest Videos
Punxsutawney 37, Kane 16
Redbank Valley 25, Karns City 15
St. Marys 27, Ridgway 6
Coudersport 38, Bradford 27
DuBois 27, Brockway 26
Tyrone 30, Brookville 0
Central Clarion 29, Port Allegany 24
SATURDAY, Sept. 3
Non-Region
Otto-Eldred 54, Sheffield 6
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney
Brookville at Keystone
Union/A-C Valley at Central Clarion, CUP
Moniteau at Cameron County
Brockway at Coudersport
Bradford at Otto-Eldred
Ridgway at Karns City
St. Marys at Kane
Bucktail at Elk Co. Catholic
Port Allegany at Smethport
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 16
Region 1
Moniteau at Brookville
DuBois at Bradford
St. Marys at Karns City
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, at C-L
Region 2
Keystone at Redbank Valley
Union/A-C Valley at Brockway
Kane at Ridgway
Region 3
Otto-Eldred at Bucktail
Sheffield at Elk Co. Catholic
Non-Region
Cameron County at Port Allegany
Smethport at Coudersport