2021 FINAL STANDINGS
LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;8;1;8;3;336;226
Karns City;8;1;11;2;475;154
Ridgway;6;3;8;4;310;223
Brookville;6;3;7;4;275;182
DuBois;5;3;5;5;254;151
Kane;3;6;3;7;166;266
Central Clarion;4;3;4;6;213;287
Punxsutawney;2;6;2;7;161;196
Moniteau;1;7;1;8;109;311
Bradford;0;9;0;9;164;395
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;4;1;7;3;280;181
Redbank Valley;4;1;13;2;553;156
Union-ACV;2;2;8;3;390;136
Brockway;3;2;4;6;208;231
Elk Co. Catholic;1;4;3;5;146;224
Bucktail;0;4;0;9;75;291
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;4;1;8;3;273;119
Port Allegany;3;1;6;5;238;252
Coudersport;3;2;4;5;208;242
Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;7;175;226
Cameron Co.;2;3;5;5;236;206
Sheffield;0;4;0;8;30;447
2022 D9 LEAGUE
REGION SETUP
Region 1
Bradford
Brookville
Central Clarion
DuBois
Karns City
Moniteau
Punxsutawney
St. Marys
Coaches Poll Top 3: 1. Karns City, 2. St. Marys, 3. DuBois
Region 2
Brockway
Kane
Keystone
Port Allegany
Redbank Valley
Ridgway
Smethport
Union/A-C Valley
Coaches Poll Top 3: 1. Redbank Valley, 2. Port Allegany, 3. Brockway.
Region 3
Bucktail
Cameron County
Coudersport
Elk Co. Catholic
Otto-Eldred
Sheffield
Coaches Poll Top 3: 1. Coudersport, 2. Cameron County, 3. Otto-Eldred.
WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Aug. 26
Region 1
Brookville at Central Clarion, at C-L
Moniteau at St. Marys
Bradford at Punxsutawney
Karns City at DuBois
Region 2
Smethport at Redbank Valley
Kane at Brockway
Port Allegany at Ridgway
Region 3
Sheffield at Bucktail
Non-Region
Cameron County at Union/A-C Valley, at Union
Coudersport at Keystone
SATURDAY, Aug. 27
Region 3
Otto-Eldred at Elk Co. Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 2
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
Region 2
Keystone at Union/A-C Valley, at Union
Region 3
Cameron County at Smethport
Non-Region
Elk Co. Catholic at Moniteau
Punxsutawney at Kane
Karns City at Redbank Valley
Ridgway at St. Marys
Coudersport at Bradford
Brockway at DuBois
Tyrone at Brookville
Central Clarion at Port Allegany
SATURDAY, Sept. 3
Non-Region
Otto-Eldred at Sheffield