REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;2;0;4;0;159;44
DuBois;2;0;3;1;111;94
Karns City;1;1;2;2;64;59
St. Marys;1;1;3;1;110;34
Brookville;1;1;1;3;33;92
Punxsutawney;1;1;2;2;114;89
Bradford;0;2;0;4;73;176
Moniteau;0;2;1;3;40;81
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Port Allegany;2;0;3;1;128;35
Redbank Valley;2;0;4;0;148;44
Brockway;1;1;2;2;144;94
Keystone;1;1;3;1;103;84
Union/A-C Valley;1;1;2;2;66;120
Kane;1;1;1;3;89;122
Ridgway;0;2;0;4;39;123
Smethport;0;2;1;3;30;103
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Elk Co. Catholic;3;0;4;0;137;52
Otto-Eldred;2;1;3;1;169;99
Bucktail;1;2;1;2;90;94
Coudersport;0;0;2;2;86;130
Cameron County;0;0;0;4;32;115
Sheffield;0;3;0;3;18;153
WEEK 4 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 16
Region 1
Brookville 7, Brockway 0
DuBois 49, Bradford 20
Karns City 14, St. Marys 6
Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7
Region 2
Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7
Union/A-C Valley 26, Brockway 20
Kane 48, Ridgway 27
Region 3
Otto-Eldred 52, Bucktail 32
Elk Co. Catholic 57, Sheffield 0
Non-Region
Port Allegany 46, Cameron County 0
Coudersport 16, Smethport 0
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
Region 1
Brookville at DuBois
Karns City at Moniteau
Punxsutawney at St. Marys
Central Clarion at Bradford
Region 2
Redbank Valley at Ridgway
Kane at Union/A-C Valley
Keystone at Smethport
Region 3
Coudersport at Cameron County
Non-Region
Elk County Catholic at Otto-Eldred
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
Region 2
Brockway at Port Allegany
Non-Region
Bucktail at Sheffield
WEEK 6 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 30
Region 1
St. Marys at Brookville
Karns City at Central Clarion
Bradford at Moniteau
DuBois at Punxsutawney
Region 2
Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley
Ridgway at Keystone
Smethport at Brockway
Port Allegany at Kane
Region 3
Cameron County at Bucktail
Sheffield at Otto-Eldred
Coudersport at Elk County Catholic