REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;7;0;9;0;371;119
Brookville;4;3;4;5;157;163
St. Marys;4;3;6;3;255;152
DuBois;4;3;5;4;211;210
Karns City;4;3;5;4;183;152
Punxsutawney;4;3;5;4;233;151
Moniteau;1;6;2;7;89;263
Bradford;0;7;0;9;113;367
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Port Allegany;7;0;8;1;264;79
Redbank Valley;6;1;8;1;321;127
Union/A-C Valley;4;3;5;4;193;245
Brockway;4;3;5;4;285;207
Keystone;3;4;5;4;239;178
Kane;2;5;2;7;159;294
Ridgway;2;5;2;7;172;258
Smethport;0;7;1;8;75;295
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Cameron County;4;1;4;5;174;164
Coudersport;4;1;6;3;177;143
Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;7;2;205;94
Otto-Eldred;4;2;6;3;328;254
Bucktail;1;5;2;6;170;258
Sheffield;0;5;0;8;57;340
WEEK 9 SCORES
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Region 1
Punxsutawney 21, Brookville 13
FRIDAY, Oct. 21
Region 1
Central Clarion 48, St. Marys 27
DuBois 42, Moniteau 0
Karns City 42, Bradford 14
Region 2
Redbank Valley 34, Brockway 28
Union/A-C Valley 26, Ridgway 19
Kane 26, Smethport 12
Port Allegany 20, Keystone 10
Region 3
Cameron County 28, Cameron County 22, OT
Coudersport 55, Bucktail 6
SATURDAY, Oct. 22
Region 3 - Non Region
Elk County Catholic 55, Sheffield 8
WEEK 10
Non-Region
Brookville at Bellefonte
Central Clarion at Redbank Valley
Union/A-C Valley at Punxsutawney
Hollidaysburg at DuBois
Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola
Tyrone at St. Marys
Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred
Bradford at Kane
Cameron County at Brockway
Clearfield at Karns City
Keystone at Moniteau