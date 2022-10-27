REGION 1

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Central Clarion;7;0;9;0;371;119

Brookville;4;3;4;5;157;163

St. Marys;4;3;6;3;255;152

DuBois;4;3;5;4;211;210

Karns City;4;3;5;4;183;152

Punxsutawney;4;3;5;4;233;151

Moniteau;1;6;2;7;89;263

Bradford;0;7;0;9;113;367

REGION 2

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Port Allegany;7;0;8;1;264;79

Redbank Valley;6;1;8;1;321;127

Union/A-C Valley;4;3;5;4;193;245

Brockway;4;3;5;4;285;207

Keystone;3;4;5;4;239;178

Kane;2;5;2;7;159;294

Ridgway;2;5;2;7;172;258

Smethport;0;7;1;8;75;295

REGION 3

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Cameron County;4;1;4;5;174;164

Coudersport;4;1;6;3;177;143

Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;7;2;205;94

Otto-Eldred;4;2;6;3;328;254

Bucktail;1;5;2;6;170;258

Sheffield;0;5;0;8;57;340

WEEK 9 SCORES

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

Region 1

Punxsutawney 21, Brookville 13

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

Region 1

Central Clarion 48, St. Marys 27

DuBois 42, Moniteau 0

Karns City 42, Bradford 14

Region 2

Redbank Valley 34, Brockway 28

Union/A-C Valley 26, Ridgway 19

Kane 26, Smethport 12

Port Allegany 20, Keystone 10

Region 3

Cameron County 28, Cameron County 22, OT

Coudersport 55, Bucktail 6

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

Region 3 - Non Region

Elk County Catholic 55, Sheffield 8

WEEK 10

Non-Region

Brookville at Bellefonte

Central Clarion at Redbank Valley

Union/A-C Valley at Punxsutawney

Hollidaysburg at DuBois

Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola

Tyrone at St. Marys

Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred

Bradford at Kane

Cameron County at Brockway

Clearfield at Karns City

Keystone at Moniteau

