REGION 1

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Central Clarion;6;0;8;0;324;92

Brookville;4;2;4;4;144;142

St. Marys;4;2;6;2;228;104

DuBois;3;3;4;4;169;210

Karns City;3;3;4;4;141;138

Punxsutawney;3;3;4;4;212;138

Moniteau;1;5;2;6;89;222

Bradford;0;6;0;8;99;325

REGION 2

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Port Allegany;6;0;7;1;244;69

Redbank Valley;5;1;7;1;287;99

Brockway;4;2;5;3;257;173

Keystone;3;3;5;3;229;158

Union/A-C Valley;3;3;4;4;167;226

Ridgway;2;4;2;6;153;232

Kane;1;5;1;7;133;282

Smethport;0;6;1;7;63;269

REGION 3

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;6;2;150;86

Otto-Eldred;4;1;6;2;261;159

Cameron County;3;1;3;5;146;142

Coudersport;3;1;5;3;122;137

Bucktail;1;4;2;5;164;203

Sheffield;0;4;0;7;49;285

WEEK 8 SCORES

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

Region 1

Brookville 34, Karns City 7

Central Clarion 45, DuBois 7

Punxsutawney 41, Moniteau 0

St. Marys 31, Bradford 0

Region 2

Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7

Union/A-C Valley 42, Smethport 7

Brockway 41, Ridgway 13

Keystone 45, Kane 13

Region 3

Cameron County 28, Elk Co. Catholic 13

Non-Region

Otto-Eldred 42, Bucktail 36

SATURDAY, Oct. 15

Non-Region

Coudersport 30, Sheffield 7

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

Region 1

Punxsutawney at Brookville

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

Region 1

Central Clarion at St. Marys

DuBois at Moniteau

Karns City at Bradford

Region 2

Brockway at Redbank Valley

Union/A-C Valley at Ridgway

Kane at Smethport

Port Allegany at Keystone

Region 3

Otto-Eldred at Cameron County

Bucktail at Coudersport

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

Region 3 - Non Region

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield

WEEK 10

Non-Region

Brookville at Bellefonte

Central Clarion at Redbank Valley

Union/A-C Valley at Punxsutawney

Hollidaysburg at DuBois

Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola

Tyrone at St. Marys

Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred

Bradford at Kane

Cameron County at Brockway

Clearfield at Karns City

Keystone at Moniteau

