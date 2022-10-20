REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;6;0;8;0;324;92
Brookville;4;2;4;4;144;142
St. Marys;4;2;6;2;228;104
DuBois;3;3;4;4;169;210
Karns City;3;3;4;4;141;138
Punxsutawney;3;3;4;4;212;138
Moniteau;1;5;2;6;89;222
Bradford;0;6;0;8;99;325
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Port Allegany;6;0;7;1;244;69
Redbank Valley;5;1;7;1;287;99
Brockway;4;2;5;3;257;173
Keystone;3;3;5;3;229;158
Union/A-C Valley;3;3;4;4;167;226
Ridgway;2;4;2;6;153;232
Kane;1;5;1;7;133;282
Smethport;0;6;1;7;63;269
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;6;2;150;86
Otto-Eldred;4;1;6;2;261;159
Cameron County;3;1;3;5;146;142
Coudersport;3;1;5;3;122;137
Bucktail;1;4;2;5;164;203
Sheffield;0;4;0;7;49;285
WEEK 8 SCORES
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
Region 1
Brookville 34, Karns City 7
Central Clarion 45, DuBois 7
Punxsutawney 41, Moniteau 0
St. Marys 31, Bradford 0
Region 2
Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7
Union/A-C Valley 42, Smethport 7
Brockway 41, Ridgway 13
Keystone 45, Kane 13
Region 3
Cameron County 28, Elk Co. Catholic 13
Non-Region
Otto-Eldred 42, Bucktail 36
SATURDAY, Oct. 15
Non-Region
Coudersport 30, Sheffield 7
WEEK 9 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Region 1
Punxsutawney at Brookville
FRIDAY, Oct. 21
Region 1
Central Clarion at St. Marys
DuBois at Moniteau
Karns City at Bradford
Region 2
Brockway at Redbank Valley
Union/A-C Valley at Ridgway
Kane at Smethport
Port Allegany at Keystone
Region 3
Otto-Eldred at Cameron County
Bucktail at Coudersport
SATURDAY, Oct. 22
Region 3 - Non Region
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield
WEEK 10
Non-Region
Brookville at Bellefonte
Central Clarion at Redbank Valley
Union/A-C Valley at Punxsutawney
Hollidaysburg at DuBois
Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola
Tyrone at St. Marys
Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred
Bradford at Kane
Cameron County at Brockway
Clearfield at Karns City
Keystone at Moniteau