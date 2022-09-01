REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;1;0;1;0;42;7
DuBois;1;0;1;0;28;7
Punxsutawney;1;0;1;0;56;0
St. Marys;1;0;1;0;47;14
Bradford;0;1;0;10;56
Brookville;0;1;0;1;7;42
Karns City;0;1;0;1;7;28
Moniteau;0;1;0;1;14;47
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Brockway;1;0;1;0;28;25
Port Allegany;1;0;1;0;30;6
Redbank Valley;1;0;1;0;53;8
Union/A-C Valley;0;0;1;0;27;14
Keystone;0;0;1;0;33;16
Kane;0;1;0;1;25;28
Ridgway;0;1;0;1;6;30
Smethport;0;1;0;1;8;53
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Bucktail;1;0;1;0;42;12
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;0;35;30
Cameron County;0;0;0;1;14;27
Coudersport;0;0;16;33
Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;1;30;35
Sheffield;0;1;0;1;12;42
WEEK 1 SCORES
FRIDAY, Aug. 26
Region 1
Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7
St. Marys 47, Moniteau 14
Punxsutawney 56, Bradford 0
DuBois 28, Karns City 0
Region 2
Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8
Brockway 28, Kane 25
Port Allegany 30, Ridgway 6
Region 3
Bucktail 42, Sheffield 12
Non-Region
Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14
Keystone 33, Coudersport 16
SATURDAY, Aug. 27
Region 3
Elk Co. Catholic 35, Otto-Eldred 30
WEEK 2
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
Region 2
Keystone at Union/A-C Valley, at Union
Region 3
Cameron County at Smethport
Non-Region
Elk Co. Catholic at Moniteau
Punxsutawney at Kane
Karns City at Redbank Valley
Ridgway at St. Marys
Coudersport at Bradford
Brockway at DuBois
Tyrone at Brookville
Central Clarion at Port Allegany
SATURDAY, Sept. 3
Non-Region
Otto-Eldred at Sheffield
WEEK 3
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney
Brookville at Keystone
Union/A-C Valley at Central Clarion, CUP
Moniteau at Cameron County
Brockway at Coudersport
Bradford at Otto-Eldred
Ridgway at Karns City
St. Marys at Kane
Bucktail at Elk Co. Catholic
Port Allegany at Smethport