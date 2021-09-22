LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;4;0;4;0;162;46
Brookville;4;0;4;0;132;33
Karns City;3;0;4;0;158;44
St. Marys;3;1;3;1;92;71
Kane;2;2;2;2;65;100
DuBois;1;2;1;3;55;68
Central Clarion;0;2;0;3;34;115
Punxsutawney;0;3;0;3;35;118
Moniteau;0;3;0;3;26;107
Bradford;0;3;0;3;62;154
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;2;0;3;0;82;56
Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;2;1;33;69
Redbank Valley;1;1;3;1;185;34
Brockway;1;1;1;3;60;97
Union-ACV;0;1;2;1;139;28
Bucktail;0;1;0;3;26;82
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;2;0;4;0;159;39
Cameron Co.;1;1;2;1;58;75
Port Allegany;1;1;1;2;78;71
Coudersport;1;1;1;2;102;41
Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;3;34;143
Sheffield;0;2;0;4;12;244
WEEK 4 RESULTS
FRIDAY, Sept. 17
Large School
Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14
St. Marys 41, Punxsutawney 21
Ridgway 56, Bradford 19
Karns City 44, Moniteau 6
DuBois 34, Kane 6
Small School
Non-Division
Union/A-C Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0
Smethport 40, Bucktail 0
Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic, canceled
Keystone at Cameron County, canceled
Coudersport at Brockway, canceled
SATURDAY, Sept. 18
Small School
Non-Division
Redbank Valley 55, Sheffield 6
Maplewood 18, Brockway 7
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 24
Large School
Karns City at Brookville
Central Clarion at St. Marys
Ridgway at DuBois
Punxsutawney at Kane
Bradford at Moniteau
Small School South
Brockway at Redbank Valley
Elk County Catholic at Union/ACV, at Union
Bucktail at Keystone
Small School North
Sheffield at Cameron County
Otto-Eldred at Smethport
SATURDAY, Sept. 25
Small School South
Coudersport at Port Allegany, 1 p.m.
WEEK 6 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 1
Large School
Moniteau at Brookville
Kane at Central Clarion
St. Marys at Karns City
Punxsutawney at Ridgway
DuBois at Bradford
Small School Non-Division
Redbank Valley at Smethport
Port Allegany at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley
Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic
Bucktail at Coudersport
Brockway at Otto-Eldred
SATURDAY, Oct. 2
Small School Non-Division
Keystone at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.