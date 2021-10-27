LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;8;1;8;1;273;177

Karns City;7;1;8;1;358;106

Ridgway;6;3;6;3;236;169

Brookville;6;3;6;3;247;128

DuBois;5;3;5;4;227;102

Kane;3;6;3;6;166;260

Central Clarion;4;3;3;4;199;214

Punxsutawney;2;6;2;6;147;156

Moniteau;1;7;1;7;96;280

Bradford;0;9;0;9;164;395

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;4;1;6;2;237;154

Redbank Valley;4;1;8;1;392;58

Union-ACV;2;2;6;2;273;94

Brockway;3;2;4;5;180;189

Elk Co. Catholic;1;4;3;5;146;224

Bucktail;0;4;0;8;75;271

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;4;1;7;2;219;78

Port Allegany;3;1;4;4;204;205

Coudersport;3;2;4;4;208;191

Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;5;175;206

Cameron Co.;2;3;4;4;210;175

Sheffield;0;4;0;8;30;447

WEEK 9 SCORES

FRIDAY, Oct. 22

Large School

Ridgway 14, Brookville 13

Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10

St. Marys 43, Kane 19

Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13

Karns City 55, Bradford 8

Small School South

Redbank Valley 28, Union/ACV 6

Brockway 39, Bucktail 0

Keystone 48, Elk Co. Catholic 20

Small School North

Port Allegany 34, Cameron County 14

Coudersport 6, Smethport 0

SATURDAY, Oct. 23

Small School North

Otto-Eldred 77, Sheffield 0

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 29

Large School

DuBois at Karns City

Non-League

Brookville at Brockway

St. Marys at Tyrone

Central Clarion at Clearfield

Philipsburg-Osceola at Ridgway

Bradford at Bald Eagle Area

Keystone at Moniteau

Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney

Kane at Port Allegany

Coudersport at Union/A-C Valley

Cameron County at Bucktail

Otto-Eldred at Cowanesque Valley

