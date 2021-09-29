LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Karns City;4;0;5;0;199;51
Ridgway;4;1;4;1;168;67
Brookville;4;1;4;1;139;74
St. Marys;4;1;4;1;134;110
Kane;3;2;3;2;94;100
DuBois;2;2;2;3;76;74
Central Clarion;0;3;0;4;73;157
Punxsutawney;0;4;0;4;35;147
Moniteau;1;3;1;3;70;145
Bradford;0;5;0;5;100;198
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;3;0;4;0;111;68
Redbank Valley;2;1;4;1;236;34
Union-ACV;1;1;3;1;180;28
Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;2;2;33;110
Brockway;1;2;1;4;60;148
Bucktail;0;2;0;4;38;111
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;3;0;5;0;159;39
Cameron Co.;2;1;3;1;58;75
Port Allegany;1;1;2;2;124;91
Coudersport;1;1;1;3;122;87
Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;4;34;143
Sheffield;0;3;0;5;12;244
WEEK 5 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 24
Large School
Karns City 41, Brookville 7
St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39
DuBois 21, Ridgway 6
Kane 29, Punxsutawney 0
Moniteau 44, Bradford 38
Small School South
Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0
Union/ACV 41, Elk Co. Catholic 0, called at halftime
Keystone 29, Bucktail 12
Small School North
Cameron County 54, Sheffield 2
Smethport 56, Otto-Eldred 18
MONDAY, Sept. 27
Small School South
Port Allegany 46, Coudersport 20
WEEK 6 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 1
Large School
Moniteau at Brookville
Kane at Central Clarion
St. Marys at Karns City
Punxsutawney at Ridgway
DuBois at Bradford
Small School Non-Division
Redbank Valley at Smethport
Port Allegany at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley
Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic
Bucktail at Coudersport
Brockway at Otto-Eldred
SATURDAY, Oct. 2
Small School Non-Division
Keystone at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Oct. 7
Small School South
Union/A-C Valley at Keystone
FRIDAY, Oct. 8
Large School
Brookville at St. Marys
Ridgway at Central Clarion, Clarion U.
Bradford at Punxsutawney
Kane at Karns City
Moniteau at DuBois
Small School South
Elk County at Brockway
Redbank Valley at Bucktail
Small School North
Smethport at Cameron County
Otto-Eldred at Coudersport
SATURDAY, Oct. 9
Small School North
Sheffield at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.