LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;7;1;7;1;230;158
Karns City;6;1;7;1;303;98
Ridgway;5;3;5;3;222;156
Brookville;6;2;6;2;234;114
DuBois;5;2;5;3;217;81
Kane;3;5;3;5;147;217
Central Clarion;3;3;3;4;176;204
Moniteau;1;6;1;6;83;238
Punxsutawney;1;6;1;6;105;243
Bradford;0;8;0;8;156;338
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;3;1;5;2;189;134
Redbank Valley;3;1;7;1;364;52
Union-ACV;2;1;6;1;267;66
Brockway;2;2;3;5;141;189
Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;3;4;126;176
Bucktail;0;3;0;7;75;232
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;4;0;7;1;219;72
Port Allegany;2;1;3;4;170;191
Cameron Co.;2;2;4;3;96;141
Coudersport;2;2;3;4;202;191
Otto-Eldred;1;3;2;5;98;206
Sheffield;0;3;0;7;30;370
WEEK 8 SCORES
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
Small School Non-Division
Union/A-C Valley 20, Cameron County 6
FRIDAY, Oct. 15
Large School
Brookville 42, Kane 15
Central Clarion 36, Bradford 7
St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6
DuBois 35, Punxsutawney 0
Karns City 35, Ridgway 0
Small School Non-Division
Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6
Smethport 26, Keystone 6
Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0
Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21
Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 7
WEEK 9 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 22
Large School
Ridgway at Brookville
DuBois at Central Clarion, at C-L
Kane at St. Marys
Moniteau at Punxsutawney
Bradford at Karns City
Small School South
Redbank Valley at Union/ACV, Rimersburg
Brockway at Bucktail
Elk Co. Catholic at Keystone
Small School North
Cameron County at Port Allegany
Smethport at Coudersport
SATURDAY, Oct. 23
Small School North
Otto-Eldred at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 10 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 29
Large School
DuBois at Karns City
Non-League
Brookville at Brockway
St. Marys at Tyrone
Central Clarion at Clearfield
Philipsburg-Osceola at Ridgway
Bradford at Bald Eagle Area
Keystone at Moniteau
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney
Kane at Port Allegany
Coudersport at Union/A-C Valley
Cameron County at Bucktail
Otto-Eldred at Cowanesque Valley