LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;1;0;1;0;24;7
Brookville;1;0;1;0;36;6
Kane;1;0;1;0;21;6
Karns City;0;0;1;0;35;17
DuBois;0;0;0;1;7;27
Central Clarion;0;0;0;1;7;38
Punxsutawney;0;0;0;0;0;0
St. Marys;0;1;0;1;7;24
Moniteau;0;1;0;1;6;21
Bradford;0;1;0;1;6;36
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;1;0;1;0;22;20
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;0;20;6
Brockway;1;0;1;0;28;20
Redbank Valley;0;1;0;1;20;22
Union-ACV;0;1;0;1;20;28
Bucktail;0;1;0;1;6;20
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;1;0;1;0;49;6
Cameron Co.;1;0;1;0;28;27
Port Allegany;1;0;1;0;34;0
Coudersport;0;1;0;1;27;28
Sheffield;0;1;0;1;6;49
Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;1;0;34
WEEK 1 RESULTS
FRIDAY, Aug. 27
D9 Small School South
Keystone 22, Redbank Valley 20
Elk County Catholic 20, Bucktail 6
Brockway 28, Union/A-C Valley 20
D9 Large School
Brookville 36, Bradford 6
Kane 21, Moniteau 6
Ridgway 24, St. Marys 7
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, canceled
D9 Small School North
Cameron County 28, Coudersport 27
Non-Conference
Clearfield 27, DuBois 7
Slippery Rock 38, Central Clarion 7
Karns City 35, Girard 17
SATURDAY, Aug. 28
D9 Small School North
Port Allegany 34, Otto-Eldred 0
Smethport 49, Sheffield 6
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 3
Large School
Brookville at DuBois
Karns City at Punxsutawney
St. Marys at Bradford
Kane at Ridgway
Central Clarion at Moniteau, canceled
Small School Non-Division
Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley
Sheffield at Union/A-C Valley
Brockway at Smethport
Coudersport at Elk Co. Catholic
Bucktail at Cameron Co.
Keystone at Port Allegany