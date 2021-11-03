LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;8;1;8;2;287;205
Karns City;8;1;9;1;393;120
Ridgway;6;3;7;3;277;182
Brookville;6;3;7;3;269;156
DuBois;5;3;5;5;241;137
Kane;3;6;3;7;166;266
Central Clarion;4;3;4;5;206;252
Punxsutawney;2;6;2;7;161;196
Moniteau;1;7;1;8;109;311
Bradford;0;9;0;9;164;395
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;4;1;7;2;268;167
Redbank Valley;4;1;9;1;432;72
Union-ACV;2;2;7;2;324;94
Brockway;3;2;4;6;208;231
Elk Co. Catholic;1;4;3;5;146;224
Bucktail;0;4;0;9;75;291
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;4;1;7;2;219;78
Port Allegany;3;1;5;4;210;205
Coudersport;3;2;4;5;208;242
Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;7;175;226
Cameron Co.;2;3;5;4;230;175
Sheffield;0;4;0;8;30;447
WEEK 10 SCORES
FRIDAY, Oct. 29
Large School
Karns City 35, DuBois 14
Non-League
Brookville 42, Brockway 28
Tyrone 28, St. Marys 14
Clearfield 38, Central Clarion 7
Ridgway 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 13
Keystone 31, Moniteau 13
Redbank Valley 40, Punxsutawney 14
Port Allegany 6, Kane 0
Union/A-C Valley 51, Coudersport 0
Cameron County 20, Bucktail 0
Cowanesque Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 0
D9 PLAYOFFS
Seeds listed with team
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
Cameron County (7) at Union/A-C Valley (2), at Union, 7 p.m.
Curwensville (6) at Smethport (3), 7 p.m.
Port Allegany (5) at Keystone (4), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Times TBA
Nov. 12 or 13
Port Allegany/Keystone winner at Redbank Valley (1)
Curwensville/Smethport winner vs. Cameron/Union-ACV winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 19 or 20
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
Nov. 12 or 13
Central Clarion (4) vs. Karns City (1)
Brookville (3) vs. Ridgway (2)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 19 or 20
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 3A
CHAMPIONHIPS
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
St. Marys (2) vs. Clearfield (1), at Brockway, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
District 6-8-9 Sub-Regional
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
University Prep at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte vs. Juniata, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 12 or 13
Semifinal winners, TBA