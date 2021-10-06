LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;5;1;5;1;208;88
Brookville;5;1;5;1;178;80
St. Marys;5;1;5;1;169;138
Karns City;4;1;5;1;227;86
DuBois;3;2;3;3;131;74
Kane;3;3;3;3;120;134
Central Clarion;1;3;1;4;107;183
Moniteau;1;4;1;4;70;145
Punxsutawney;0;5;0;5;56;187
Bradford;0;6;0;6;100;253
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;3;0;5;0;169;82
Redbank Valley;2;1;5;1;263;40
Union-ACV;1;1;4;1;221;36
Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;2;3;51;142
Brockway;1;2;2;4;86;156
Bucktail;0;2;0;5;62;155
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;3;0;5;1;165;66
Cameron Co.;2;1;4;1;90;93
Port Allegany;2;1;2;3;132;132
Coudersport;1;2;2;3;166;111
Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;4;42;169
Sheffield;0;3;0;6;30;302
WEEK 6 SCORES
FRIDAY, Oct. 1
Large School
Brookville 39, Moniteau 6
Central Clarion 34, Kane 6
St. Marys 35, Karns City 28
Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21
DuBois 55, Bradford 0
Small School Non-Division
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8
Cameron County 32, Elk Co. Catholic 18
Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24
Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8
SATURDAY, Oct. 2
Small School Non-Division
Keystone 58, Sheffield 14
WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Oct. 7
Small School South
Union/A-C Valley at Keystone
FRIDAY, Oct. 8
Large School
Brookville at St. Marys
Ridgway at Central Clarion, Clarion U.
Bradford at Punxsutawney
Kane at Karns City
Moniteau at DuBois
Small School South
Elk County at Brockway
Redbank Valley at Bucktail
Small School North
Smethport at Cameron County
Otto-Eldred at Coudersport
SATURDAY, Oct. 9
Small School North
Sheffield at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.