REGION 1
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Central Clarion;1;0;2;0;106;33
Punxsutawney;1;0;2;0;101;6
St. Marys;1;0;2;0;48;14
DuBois;1;0;1;1;54;50
Bradford;0;1;1;1;34;56
Moniteau;0;1;1;1;34;34
Karns City;0;1;0;2;42;76
Brookville;0;1;0;2;34;97
REGION 2
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;1;0;2;0;106;13
Brockway1;0;2;0;56;13
Port Allegany;1;0;1;1;46;57
Union/ACV;1;0;1;1;43;33
Keystone;0;1;0;2;13;60
Ridgway;0;1;0;2;14;68
Smethport;0;1;0;2;7;85
Kane;0;1;0;2;6;99
REGION 3
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Otto-Eldred;2;0;2;0;102;49
Bucktail;1;0;2;0;73;53
Cameron Co.;0;0;2;0;34;19
Coudersport;0;0;1;1;48;34
Elk Co. Catholic;0;1;0;2;36;69
Sheffield;0;2;0;2;53;113
WEEK 2 SCORES
THURSDAY, Aug. 31
Non-Region
Moniteau 34, Elk Co. Catholic 14
St. Marys 28, Ridgway 14
FRIDAY, Sept. 1
Non-Region
Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6, stopped at the 7:53 mark of third quarter
Struthers, Ohio 48, Brookville 7
Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6
Brockway 14, DuBois 13, OT
Bradford 34, Coudersport 12
Union/ACV 24, Keystone 13
Punxsutawney 57, Kane 6
Bucktail 28, West Branch 27
Region 3
Otto-Eldred 67, Sheffield 27
Cameron Co. 14, Smethport 0
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 8
Region 2
Smethport at Port Allegany
Region 3
Elk Co. Catholic at Bucktail
Non-Region
Keystone at Brookville
Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley
Central Clarion at Union/A-C Valley
Kane at St. Marys
Otto-Eldred at Bradford
DuBois at Northern Bedford
Karns City at Ridgway
Cameron County at Moniteau
Coudersport at Brockway
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Non-Region
Montrose at Sheffield, 3 p.m.