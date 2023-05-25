WEST FREEDOM — Helped by a couple of errors by Union/A-C Valley in the first inning, Forest Area scored three runs which would be more than enough for stand out pitcher Izzy Flick who tossed a two-hitter in a 7-0 victory in the opening round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs on Monday afternoon.
Forest scored three runs in the first, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
“We got off to a good start,” said Forest head coach Eric Flick. “I’m proud of the girls for being ready to play and getting those runs early. It puts the pressure on your opponent and it turned out to be all Izzy really needed.”
Flick made those early runs stand up, allowing just two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in going the distance.
“Izzy is getting better and better,” said Flick. “After her injury last season and right now, it couldn’t happen at a better time that she just keeps getting better each time out.”
In the top of the first inning Brooke Felleti led off with a double and stole third base. She then scored the first run on a sacrifice fly by Akeela Greenawalt. Alexis Oswald reached base on an error, Faith Dietrich singled to move Oswald to third base. Flick reached on another error allowing Oswald to score. Alexis Carll singled home Deitrich for the 3-0 lead.
“We made too many mistakes in the first inning,” said Union/A-C Valley head coach Mike Parks, whose team finished 11-8. “We weren’t able to string a lot of hits together. We really didn’t make a lot of solid contact the whole game.”
The Falcon Knights best scoring threat came in the bottom of the second inning when Maddy DeHart and Olivia Hartzel reached second and third with one out. Kya Wetzel fouled off several pitches before hitting a line drive to shortstop who doubled off DeHart at third to end the inning.
Dietrich hit a solo home run over the left field fence to increase the lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning.
“That home run was my fault as I called a pitch I shouldn’t have,” said Parks. “I’ll take the blame. Overall though I felt the game should have only been a one or two run game.”
After one out in the seventh, the Fires strung five straight hits together in scoring three runs to put the game out of reach. Dietrich hit a double, Flick a single, and Anna Stitt hit a two-run single. Carll and Brenna Thompson each singled with Thompson driving in the final run.
Dietrich went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, and three runs scored. Flick finished 3-for-4 with a double. Felleti and Carll each added two hits with Felleti hitting a double. Stitt, Thompson, and Ava Mellon each added one hit.
DeHart and Rylan Strauser each singled for the two Falcon Knights hits.
Mackenzie Parks allowed seven runs, five earned on 14 hits. She walked one and struck out three to suffer the loss that finished a productive winning season for the first-year co-operative program.
“We played hard and for these girls to make the playoffs is nothing to be ashamed of,” said Parks. “We lose a couple seniors who will really be missed, but we’ll work at replacing them and trying to get back here again and hopefully we can make it a step further.”
In last week’s regular-season finale at home against Moniteau, the Falcon Knights dropped a 14-2 decision in five innings as Moniteau pitcher Emma Covert limited Union/ACV to just four hits, two coming from Parks.
Alivya Hartzel and Ella Ielase each singled with Parks taking the loss in the circle. She didn’t strike out or walk a batter, giving up 12 hits with six of Moniteau’s runs being unearned due to six Union/ACV errors.