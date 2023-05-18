NEW BETHLEHEM — Sophomore Mackenzie Foringer tossed a four-hitter and her teammates took advantage of a couple defensive mistakes to help the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team defeat Clarion-Limestone 3-1 Tuesday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Little League.
Foringer allowed one unearned run on four hits. She walked one batter while striking out nine.
“Mackenzie is a true bulldog on the mound as she took a ball off the knee in the first game of the doubleheader (at Brockway) last night,” said Redbank Valley head coach Lee Miller, whose team improved to 9-9 going into Wednesday’s trip to C-L. “She walked it off and came back strong and she gave us another great performance tonight.”
After Wednesday’s trip to C-L, it’s playoff time for the Lady Bulldogs who are down in Class 2A for at least through next year. It appears that they’re locked into the No. 6 seed in a six-team bracket that’ll get started next week.
Most likely, they’ll be visiting likely No. 3 seed Otto-Eldred in a first-round game. Pairings will be announced late this week. DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic will probably be the 1-2 seeds with A-C Valley/Union and Forest Area landing in the 4-5 spots in some order.
Tuesday, C-L’s Jenna Dunn pitched well enough in her own right for, allowing three unearned runs on eight hits. She didn’t allow a walk while striking out seven batters.
“I’ve said it before and today was no different that Jenna has pitched way better than her stats indicate,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig, whose team dropped to 3-11 before Wednesday’s final against Redbank Valley. “She did a great job again today and gave us a chance, we just couldn’t muster any run support for her.”
Foringer led off the first inning with a single that was misplayed in right field and she attempted to circle the bases, but was thrown out at home plate by a relay throw that came to Dunn who fired to catcher Abby Knapp for the tag at home. After the second out of the inning, Quinn White hit a triple and this time the relay throw got past the third baseman allowing White to score for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs scored their second run in the third inning as Alara Altobelli singled and stole second and third base. After a strikeout and a line drive to first base kept her at third with two outs, Taylor Ripple hit a ball to second base, but the throw was mishandled allowing Ripple to reach and White to score.
Back to back singles by Payton Polka and Bella Orr put runners at first and third. The Lions then tried to pick off Orr at first base, but she stayed in a rundown long enough to allow courtesy runner Molly Edmonds to score the third run for a 3-0 lead.
C-L then scored its run in the fifth inning as Olivia Smith reached second base on a throwing error off her ball hit to shortstop. Kaylee Smith blooped a single to left field moving Smith to third. After a flyout to short center field kept Smith at third, Jade Terrana reached on another throwing error, this time by the second baseman which allowed Olivia Smith to score.
Orr and Altobeilli each recorded two hits for Redbank with Orr hitting a double. Foringer, White, Polka, and Sammy Bowser each added one hit with White hitting a triple.
Dunn collected two hits to lead C-L, including a double while Kaylee Smith and Jade Terrana each added one hit. Terrana drove in the only run for C-L.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 15
Union/ACV sweeps
Keystone
At Knox, the visiting Falcon Knights swept a doubleheader from the hosts, 10-0 in five innings in the first game and 18-4 in six innings in the second game.
The wins hiked the Falcon Knights to 11-6 going into Thursday’s home game with Moniteau. The D9 Class 1A playoffs begin next week.
In the opener, Mackenzie Parks tossed a one-hitter at the Lady Panthers with seven strikeouts and no walks while hitting a two-run homer and finishing with two hits.
The score was 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth before Union/ACV, the home team, erupted for eight runs which was capped by Parks’ two-run homer. Then it added a run in the bottom of the fourth to end the game.
Bella Ielase and Kya Wetzel also had two hits with Wetzel driving in three runs and Ielase doubling and drive in two runs.
In the second game, ACV/Union scored in every inning but the first in a six-inning rout of the Lady Panthers. Union/ACV led 9-0 going into the bottom of the third inning before Keystone scored all four of its runs. The Falcon Knights scored two in each of the fourth and fifth innings and five more in the top of the sixth.
Parks pitched again, giving up seven hits while striking out four and walking one.
The Falcon Knights pounded out 21 hits, led by Lexi Bauer and Alivya Hartzell both going 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Bauer doubled twice while Hartzell doubled and tripled. Parks and Maddy Dehart each had three hits with Parks homering and Dehart tripling.
Redbank Valley
splits at Brockway
At Brockway for a Monday twinbill, the visiting Lady Bulldogs took the first game 15-5 in five innings via the 10-Run Rule before dropping the second game, 6-4.
In the opener, MacKenzie Foringer went 4-for-5 with five runs batted in. Quinn White and Samantha Bowser each had four hits with Bella Orr finishing with three. Orr doubled and tripled while Foringer and Paytin Polka hit doubles.
Foringer got the win in the circle, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out eight. Kassie Tucker took the loss for the Lady Rovers, going 2 2/3 innings and giving up nine hits and seven runs with three walks and no strikeouts.
The Lady Bulldogs led 9-0 before Brockway scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Then in the sixth, Redbank Valley dropped a six-spot on the hosts and went on to end the game.
In the nightcap, the visiting Lady Rovers led 4-1 after two innings and extended it to 6-3 after the top of the fourth with two more runs before holding off Redbank Valley.
Amanda Decker, Stephanie Stage and Kalina Powell each had two hits for the Lady Rovers, who got a complete-game five-hitter from pitcher Gabby Hertel who struck out three and walked two in her five-hitter.
Foringer and Polka each had two hits for Redbank Valley with Polka doubling.
Foringer took the loss, giving up 10 hits and striking out eight while walking one.
SATURDAY, May 13
ACV/Union 16,
Lakeview 5
At Sligo, the Falcon Knights 10-runned visiting Lakeview in five innings as they scored in all four of their at-bats, including six runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 16-4.
MacKenzie Parks went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs, Kya Wetzel and Rylan Strauser each had three hits with doubles. Emerson Stevens and Maddy Dehart each had two hits with Dehart doubling.
Parks got the win in the circle, striking out three and walking three while allowing five hits.
FRIDAY, May 12
Moniteau 10,
Redbank Valley 0
At West Sunbury, the Lady Bulldogs were limited to five hits by Moniteau pitcher Emma Covert who struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Quinn White doubled for the Lady Bulldogs. MacKenzie Foringer, Taylor Ripple, Keyauna Schimp and Alara Altobelli hit singles.
Foringer gave up 11 hits while walking four and striking out two. Seven of Moniteau’s runs were unearned with the help of four Lady Bulldogs errors.
Abby Stewart had three hits and four runs batted in for Moniteau while Covert had two hits with a double.
WED., May 10
Redbank Valley 12,
ACV/Union 3
At Sligo, the visiting Lady Bulldogs got a four-hitter from MacKenzie Foringer who struck out seven and walked four.
The Lady Bulldogs led 9-0 after three innings before scoring three more in the top of the seventh before the Falcon Knights ended Foringer’s shutout bid with three run in the bottom of the seventh.
Quinn White had a big game for the Lady Bulldogs, going 3-for-5 with a double, two triples and six runs batted in while Alara Altobello had two hits.
Lexi Bauer tripled for one of the Falcon Knights’ hits.
Alivia Hartzell doubled and Lexi Bauer tripled for ACV/Union.