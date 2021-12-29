Not surprisingly, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team’s charge to a state finals appearance earlier this month caught the attention of at least one all-state publication.
Tuesday, the PA Sports Writers announced their Class 1A, 2A and 3A all-state teams and in Class 1A, the Bulldogs landed some significant awards.
Head coach Blane Gold shared the Coach of the Year award with state champion Bishop Guilfoyle’s head coach Justin Wheeler while three of Gold’s senior players got all-state nods — quarterback Bryson Bain, defensive lineman Joe Mansfield and defensive back Chris Marshall.
Bishop Guilfoyle, which beat the Bulldogs 21-14 in the final, was well-represented with Player of the Year in quarterback Karson Kiesewetter along with four other players.
The 40-player team was comprised of five quarterbacks, six running backs, four receivers, six offensive lineman, two offensive athletes, six defensive linemen, five linebackers, three defensive backs, one specialist and two defensive athletes.
Gold and his three all-staters just added to a dream season that finished 13-2 with the silver finish in Hershey.
“To see the names of three of those guys on the team, it’s a testament to their performance and their ability and work ethic,” Gold said Tuesday afternoon. “But it’s also a testament to the team because there is no way we have three guys recognized unless we’re playing in Hershey.
“Chris, Bryson and Joe, even though they’re the ones in the headlines, it’s a total team effort and we got to the point where those guys caught the attention of the writers. ... Even though it’s only three guys represented that we’re tickled with, we’re really excited because it’s a great representation for our program.”
The PA Sports Writers all-state team evolved over the years from the original Associated Press Large School and Small School awards that put the four-class system into two sets of teams, thus making it more difficult for honors in a First and Second team setup.
Prior to this year, only four other Bulldogs were AP/PA Sports Writers All-State players — Mansfield last year, Brock Barrett at defensive back in 2016 and then in the AP era, just Heath Copenhaver (Small School Second Team defensive line) in 1992 and Chris Edmonds (Small School Second Team receiver) in 1991.
The PA Football News will release its all-state awards later this week, so no question more honors will flow the Bulldogs’ way.
Bain, in his first and only varsity season at quarterback, threw for 2,253 yards while completing 161 of 279 attempts with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Bain threw for a touchdown pass in 13 of the 15 games and his career-high 287 yards came in the Bulldogs’ 28-21 D9 title game win over Union/A-C Valley.
The two-time Sports Writers all-stater Mansfield finished with 80 tackles, 23 of them for losses with 10 1/2 of those going for sacks. His four-year varsity career wound up totaling 35 sacks.
Marshall’s strong finish on the defensive side of the ball got him not only the all-state nod, but the D9and10Sports.Com Player of the Year award for his all-around play.
At defensive back, he finished with 54 tackles and four interceptions with 43 of those tackles coming in the final four playoff games including 19 in the loss to Bishop Guilfoyle.
Marshall’s 98-yard interception return in the 23-14 win over Bishop Canevin in the PIAA semifinals was the team’s play of the year.
Offensively, Marshall caught 42 passes for 632 yards with 11 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs weren’t the only District 9 team to get notice in Class 1A. Curwensville got three players on the team with specialist (kicker and punter) Jake Mullins, quarterback Dan McGarry and receiver Ty Terry.
In Class 2A, two Ridgway players got all-state nods on the defensive side of the ball with senior linebacker Hunter Wall and senior athlete Dominic Allegretto.
Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia was named Player of the Year while runner-up Serra Catholic head coach Jose Regus was Coach of the Year.
In Class 3A, Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte was a defensive lineman while Central Valley’s Mark Lyons was Coach of the Year and Jeff Hoenstine of Central Martinsburg Player of the Year.
The rest of the Sportswriters All-State teams in Classes 4A through 6A was scheduled to be released Wednesday with the annual Pennsylvania Football News following this week as well.