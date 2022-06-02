HARRISBURG — Getting one more chance to coach some of his players, Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold joined four of his outgoing seniors on the football field for Sunday’s Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Small School All-Star game held at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Gold was defensive co-ordinator for the West Squad that was coached by Richland’s Brandon Bailey and it was the West that routed the East, 49-14.
The Bulldogs in action were Marquese Gardlock, Kolby Barrett, Joe Mansfield and Chris Marshall. Bryson Bain was selected to play but did not participate due to the baseball team’s playoff run.
Mansfield played defensive end and recorded a sack while Barrett played defensive tackle and Gardlock was in the secondary at defensive back with two pass deflections.
Marshall played receiver, catching one pass for 28 yards.
Jake Mullins of Curwensville was the kicker while Ty Terry also of Curwensville was a receiver. Karson Kline of Clearfield caught three passes for 64 yards while Terry caught a pass for 29 yards.
The big performer for the West was Bedford’s Mercury Swaim, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns while also rushing for 89 yards on 13 carries with three TDs.
“I was cool because it was a compliment to have five guys selected and four guys play in the game,” Gold said. “We’ve never had anyone selected to this game, so to have this, it was a compliment to those guys and it was a lot of fun on a beautiful day.”