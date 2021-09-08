NEW BETHLEHEM — Looking hard to move on from a painful season-opening loss, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs notched their first win of the football season in a 59-6 blowout win over Otto-Eldred last Friday night.
It certainly didn’t make the Bulldogs forget their disappointing 22-20 loss at Keystone last week, but the defending District 9 Class A champions know full well they have a regular season schedule — if things stay healthy — to build up a charge for another postseason run.
Piling 375 yards of offense with zero turnovers in a game shortened by the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock that started early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the visiting Terrors who were coming off a 34-0 shutout loss to Port Allegany.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold was just glad to get back on the field and see his team perform, turning in another strong defensive night — they didn’t allow an offensive TD last week — and gave up 106 yards, 69 of those coming in the second half off mostly the backup defense.
They also forced three turnovers, one a 22-yard fumble return by Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost in the first quarter.
“It was important to get back on the field and especially in the world we live in today where you never know if the game is going to be canceled and the worst thing possible for this team was not going to be able to play (today),” Gold said. “They came out, they were focused and we talked about overcoming adversity and doing what we had to do. They had a great week of practice and we still have a lot of things we need to clean up, but obviously it was a much different football team that we saw last week.”
The Bulldogs’ first-year senior quarterback Bryson Bain made the plays, completing 11 of 15 passes for 249 yards and five touchdowns, three of them going to Chris Marshall on connections of 8, 60 and 36 yards.
Marshall, who had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown called back by a penalty, caught five passes for 114 yards. Marquese Gardlock had four catches for 112 yards.
“Making the decision to go with Bryson over Gunner (Mangiantini) as the starter was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make as a coach, but when we step back and look at where our strengths are on offense, we feel like our strength is with the guy who can sling it around,” Gold said. “We know we’re going to have some growing pains with Bryson and we had that last week and some tonight, but if we keep getting better each week and if those athletes make plays, we’re pretty excited about where we could go offensively.”
Bain’s five TD tosses are the most by a Bulldog since Jake Dougherty’s school-record seven thrown in Redbank Valley’s wild 58-46 loss to Clarion back in 2014.
In the second half, backup tailback Drew Byers ran for 120 yards on eight carries, scoring on two runs of 39 and 30 yards.
The Bulldogs led 12-0 after the first quarter before putting up three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 32-0 halftime lead. It took the Bulldogs two plays to score the first time they touched the ball when Bain hit Gardlock for a 56-yard TD pass.
They made it 12-0 at the 2:50 mark of the first when a bad center snap got by Terrors quarterback Gavin Jimmerson. Shreckengost picked up the ball at the 22 and raced into the end zone.
In the second quarter, another Shreckengost fumble recovery set up the Bulldogs’ third touchdown when Bain found Marshall on their 8-yarder on fourth-and-three at the 7:35 mark.
After stopping the Terrors on downs at the Bulldogs’ 41, the Bulldogs took just two plays to make it 24-0 when Bain hit Marshall on a short completion before he juked his way past a Terrors defender and raced 60 yards for a touchdown.
A quick three-and-out possession by Otto-Eldred gave the Bulldogs enough time to score again when two plays later, Bain found Marshall for the third time on a 36-yarder with 55 seconds left in the half. This time, the Bulldogs converted the two-pointer on Mangiantini’s run for the 32-0 halftime lead.
Right out of the gate to start the second half, the Bulldogs returned the kickoff for a touchdown when Aiden Ortz burst out of a bunched up Bulldogs formation with the ball as a planned deception play. It worked, as he blasted 77 yards to make it 39-0 after the converted point-after kick by Derrick Downs.
The play was called “Starburst” and it wound up landing in the No. 10 spot on plays of the day on ESPN’s Saturday morning Sports Center.
The ensuing kickoff was never touched by the Terrors and instead of covering the ball as needed, the Terrors watched the Bulldogs fall on the ball at the 7 for the turnover. On the next play, Bain tossed a TD pass to Tate Minich to make it 45-0.
Otto-Eldred scored its lone points late in the third quarter on Ryan Love’s 6-yard run.
Byers’ TD runs both came in the fourth quarter to set the final.
“It’s not a bad thing to be humbled, it’s not a bad thing to be kicked in the rear or talked about any more as far as where you rank and all those sorts of things, because the only thing that matters is what our guys inside the locker room are saying, one game at a time,” Gold said. “Our goal every single week is to go 1-0 and last week we didn’t make that goal. This week, we made it.”