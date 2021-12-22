The inevitability of milestones became reality on Saturday afternoon when the Redbank Valley wrestling team reached No. 600 in program wins.
As a review:
Win 600: 42-36 over Kane in the final match of the day at the Redbank Valley Duals
Win 500: Bulldogs 45, Western Wayne 30 at 2013 PIAA Duals in Hershey
Win 400: Bulldogs 51, Kane 9 during 2001-02 season
Win 300: Bulldogs 36, Brookville 14 in their stellar 15-1 campaign in 1988-89.
Win 200: Bulldogs 25, Warren 22 in 1979-80
Win 100: Bulldogs 37, Marion Center 9 in 1968-69 under head coach Jesse Caldwell. It’s the last milestone win by a Bulldogs team not coached by a Kundick.
Win No. 1: The Bulldogs beat Brockway, 30-16 on Jan. 23, 1952. Head coach Caldwell’s charges went 2-8 that second season after starting in 1950-51 with an 0-4 record.
So for milestones 200 and beyond, it’s been either the late Ben Kundick or his son Mike, the current coach, at the helm of the Bulldogs.
And he was coaching some 50-plus years ago as a sophomore helping out in the junior wrestling ranks. Kundick went 15-3 as a 10th-grader under his father Ben, who took over from the program’s first coach Caldwell after assisting him for several years.
Kundick was 17-2 in 1970-71 finishing second at 120 pounds. Then his senior year was marred by a broken leg that he suffered in football in the fall of 1971-72. He went 3-3, though, and was knocked out in the 133-pound semifinals in a close loss to Brookville’s eventual state runner-up Joe Milligan.
Wrestling has always been in Coach Kundick’s blood. He’ll pass his father in career wins as early as Wednesday’s home match against short-handed Johnsonburg.
“I don’t really think about it, but I’ve been around a long time,” Kundick laughed in the preseason. “I started helping kids learn how to wrestle since 1970 when I was a sophomore and started there. It’s been a long time.”
Kundick’s father Ben, who never wrestled, learned under the guidance of the program’s first coach Jess Caldwell. He replaced Caldwell prior to the 1969-70 season when Mike was in senior high and continued through 1972-73, the first of two tenures. He then returned to the head spot in 1975-76 and coached through 1992-93.
“Early on, he was hard-nosed and when my brothers and I were in school wrestling and as time went on, he mellowed out and became more aware of the kids and how tough it was going through losing weight and stuff like that,” Kundick said. “I’ve always taken it that way because I know what they go through because I did that as well.”
Kundick recalls that working on wrestling wasn’t confined to the wrestling room.
“He and I spend a lot of time at home working on stuff and sometimes we broke furniture,” he smiled. “Dad had a passion for wrestling. We probably broke the same coffee table six or seven times and up until he passed away, he still had that coffee table.”
And from Coach Kundick to Coach Kundick, he certainly passed along that passion as well.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny 1969.