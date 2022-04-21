The games are coming, at least that’s the plan.
The makeups are mounting up for the Redbank Valley and Union softball teams.
Tuesday, both teams had games postponed. The Lady Bulldogs (2-4) had their game at Moniteau moved to April 30. Weather-permitting, they’ll visit A-C Valley Thursday and Keystone Friday before hosting Clarion and Forest Area next Monday and Tuesday.
The run continues next Thursday through Saturday with games at C-L, Brookville and Moniteau. So, that could be a stretch of seven games in 10 days.
For the Damsels (0-5), Tuesday’s game at Keystone was postponed with no makeup announced. Wednesday, they’ll visit A-C Valley for a makeup game then Thursday, they host Brockway.
Next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Union is set to host A-C Valley, C-L and Forest Area, so weather-permitting, that’s possibly five games in the next nine days.
In the only games that had been played be either team since week was the doubleheader split for Redbank Valley in its trip to DuBois’ Heindl Field last Thursday.
In the first game, the Lady Bulldogs beat A-C Valley 14-8 before dropping a second game, 9-4, to Cranberry.
In the opener, Paytin Polka swung the big bat in the win over A-C Valley as she went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Leigh Ann Hetrick singled twice and drove in three runs as did Carlie Rupp who doubled and singled. Keyauna Schimp doubled twice and drove in two runs.
The Lady Bulldogs led 6-1 after two innings and 10-6 going into the sixth before a pair of two-run innings helped put the game away.
Polka doubled in a run in the two-run first inning and doubled in a run in the fourth inning to put the Lady Bulldogs up 7-3.
Mackenzie Foringer got the win in the circle, striking out five and walking one while giving up 13 hits.
In the second game, Cranberry’s five-run fourth inning put it up for good after the Lady Bulldogs had taken a 3-0 lead into the inning.
Foringer and Polka each had two hits for the Lady Bulldogs, who scored their first three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Hetrick doubled in one of the runs.
Olivia Plummer and Reyna Watson each had three hits for Cranberry, which managed 11 hits off Foringer. She walked three and struck out one, giving up just three earned runs out of the nine scored by the Berries thanks to six Lady Bulldogs errors.