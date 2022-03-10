CLARION — Marquese Gardlock raced his way to a 24-point effort coupled with a solid defensive effort by his teammates helped the Redbank Valley Bulldogs bolt to a 58-31 victory in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs on Wednesday evening at John Calipari Court on the campus of Clarion University.
Next up for the Bulldogs: District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic which beat Winchester Thurston, the WPIAL sixth seed, 77-44, also Wednesday night. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Armstrong High School in Kittanning..
Bryson Bain added nine points while Aiden Ortz scored eight points off the bench, Owen Clouse scored five points while grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. Nine different players entered the scoring column for the Bulldogs.
“We wanted to get in transition and push the ball,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We got out of sync against Ridgway the other night and tonight we were able to get back to what we like to do.”
After a 2-2 tie early on, the Bulldogs used an 11-0 run to build a 13-2 lead. After nearly a six-minute scoring drought, West Shamokin got a bucket from Bo Swartz and a three by Niko Buffone to cut the lead to six at 13-7 with 53 seconds remaining in the quarter. Bain scored at the 22 second mark to give Redbank a 15-7 lead after one.
Gardlock scored eight of the Bulldogs 15 points in the quarter.
With Redbank Valley still leading by eight at 18-10 with 5:47 to play in the first half, the Bulldogs would go on a 10-0 run in pushing their lead to 18 at 28-10 with 1:09 to play. Brayden Rodgers scored with 10 seconds to play to make the halftime score 28-12.
West Shamokin made just five field goals in the opening half in shooting just 5-of-16 from the floor.
“We want to press teams as much as we can,” said Marshall. “We want to have active hands in the passing lanes and create turnovers and we did a nice job of that tonight.”
The shooting woes continued out of the halftime break for the Wolves as they missed five shots in a row, three of which came from within three feet.
Despite the early woes, the Wolves would trim the lead to 12 at 32-20 following an old fashioned three by Trevor Smulik midway through the quarter.
That would be as close as West Shamokin could get as Gardlock scored three straight transition baskets in helping Redbank Valley close the quarter on a 12-0 run for a 44-20 lead after three quarters.
“Marquese does what he does,” said Marshall. “If we can get him out in transition it creates scoring opportunities.”
With the big lead the Bulldogs played mostly junior varsity players for much of the fourth quarter as Redbank Valley held a 14-11 scoring edge to set the final score of 58-31.
“We had won like 17 games in a row before that loss to Ridgway,” said Marshall. “I think we had a 10-day layoff or so before that game. So, in a way it was a good loss in a sense. Now we’re able to get this on under our belt and we can get back into more of a comfort zone as far as practices and getting ready for games. We’ll enjoy this one and then prepare for the next one, just one game at a time.”
Bo Swartz led West Shamokin with 12 points while Sean McCullough added five. Smulik grabbed seven rebounds.
REDBANK VALLEY 58,
WEST SHAMOKIN 31
Score by Quarters
W. Shamokin 7 5 8 11 - 31
Redbank 15 13 16 14 - 58
West Shamokin-31
Bo Swartz 5 2-3 12, Trevor Smulik 1 2-3 4, Owen Stover 1 0-0 2, Sean McCullough 2 0-0 5, Brayden Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Niko Buffone 1 0-0 3, Travis Johns 1 0-0 3, Logan Hays 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-6 31.
Redbank Valley-58
Bryson Bain 4 0-0 9, Marquese Gardlock 11 1-3 24, Chris Marshall 1 0-0 2, Owen Clouse 2 1-2 5, Mason Clouse 1 0-0 2, Aiden Ortz 3 2-2 8, Brock Monrean 1 2-2 4, Cam Wagner 0 0-0 0, Tyson Adams 1 0-0 2, Owen Harmon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-9 58
Three-pointers: W. Shamokin 3 (McCullough, Johns, Buffone), Redbank Valley 2 (Bain, Gardlock)