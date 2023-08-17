KOSSUTH — Starting the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference golf season at Hi-Level Golf Course Tuesday afternoon, the Clarion-Limestone Lions finished sixth out of nine scoring teams.
The Lions shot a five-man score of 223 as Nick Aaron led the way with a 40. Also scoring were Jack Callen (41), Jack Craig (45), Jack Monnoyer (48) and Aiden Coulson (49). Also playing was Josh Kessler (54).
The defending KSAC and District 9 Class 2A champion Clarion Bobcats shot a 192 to win the event as Kameron Kerle won medalist honors with a 1-under-par 33, one shot ahead of Cranberry’s Cayden Baker and Keystone’s Sean Karg.
Cranberry (203), Keystone (208), North Clarion (212) and Moniteau (213) also finished ahead of the Lions, who finished third in the team standings last year behind Clarion and Moniteau.
Aaron was the Lions’ top scorer last year and he finished ninth at districts. Callen, Craig and Kessler are all seniors. Callen and Craig along with Monnoyer and Coulson were other varsity scorers last season.
“We have a lot of experience coming back. Nick, Jack Callen and Jack Craig and Jack Monnoyer played in all the matches,” said Lions head coach Jason Craig. “We can’t really focus on Clarion, but we just have to get off to a better start than last year. We weren’t playing our best golf until the third or fourth match.”
It’s the biggest roster Craig has had since he’s coached with 13 golfers.
Next up for the Lions is a non-conference tri-meet with Clarion and North Clarion Monday at Clarion Oaks. The next KSAC match is at Shamrock Golf Course in Slippery Rock on Aug. 28.
ROSTER
Seniors: Nick Aaron, Jack Callen, Jack Craig, Josh Kessler.
Juniors: Aiden Coulson, Casey Love, Jack Monnoyer, Jayden Siwiecki.
Sophomores: Logan Emings, Kamlor Smith.
Freshmen: Gage Best, Paul Craig, Kevin Mumford.
SCHEDULE
August
15-KSAC at Hi-Level; 21-Clarion and North Clarion, 18 holes, at Clarion Oaks, 2 p.m.; 28-KSAC at Shamrock GC, Slippery Rock; 30-North Clarion and Forest Area, at Hunter’s Station, 9 holes; 31-KSAC at Hunter’s Station GC.
September
5-KSAC at Aubrey’s Dubbs Dredd, Butler; 7-KSAC at Clarion Oaks; 9-at Bradford Invitational, Pennhills CC, TBA; 12-KSAC at Wanango CC; 14-KSAC at Clarion Oaks; 19-KSAC at Foxburg CC; 20-North Clarion and Forest, at Hunter’s Station, 9 holes; 21-KSAC at Hunter’s Station; 22-at Brookville, Pinecrest CC, 9 holes.
October
2-District 9 Championships, at Pinecrest CC; 7-District 9 Championships, at Pinecrest.
Regular-season matches begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BROOKVILLE RAIDERS
BROOKVILLE — With the loss of just one senior and returning the bulk of the roster from last season led by senior Killian Radel, the Brookville Raiders golfers prepare for the season that begins Tuesday and Wednesday at home against Curwensville and Punxsutawney.
The Raiders were 2-10-1 in dual matches while Radel looks to improve at least one spot on last year’s seventh-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Championships. The top six finishers advance to regionals and this year, districts will be hosted by the Raiders’ home course at Pinecrest Country Club.
Senior Burke Fleming and a group of returning sophomores that include Holden Shaffer, Ladd Blake, Luke Burton and Rees Taylor give the Raiders’ second-year coach Ron Ramolt some optimism this fall.
“A lot of the younger guys, I think their dads and grandfathers gave them some good coaching over the summer and they looked really good Monday,” Ramolt said. “We want to break that 200 score (low four scorers out of six count in matches) every time and we struggled with guys getting under 50 last year. Watching them and hearing their scoring from the summer, it sounds like we’re certainly going to be better.”
The Raiders posted sub-200 scores three times out of the 13 matches, two of them in their wins at home against Curwensville and Brockway.
Seniors Pierson Ruhlman, Kai Kaltenbach and Jake Popson are first-year players along with junior Lucas Gaston and sophomore Sergio Sotillo.
ROSTER
Seniors: Burke Fleming, Killian Radel, Pierson Ruhlman, Kai Kaltenbach, Jake Popson.
Juniors: Lucas Gaston.
Sophomores: Rees Taylor, Holden Shaffer, Ladd Blake, Luke Burton, Sergio Sotillo.
SCHEDULE
August
22-Curwensville; 23-Punxsutawney; 28-at DuBois CC (DuBois Country Club); 30-Brockway.
September
5-DuBois; 11-at DuBois (DuBois CC); 12-DuBois CC; 19-at Brockway; 21-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge); 22-Clarion-Limestone, 1:30 p.m.; 26-at Punxsutawney; 27-Elk Co. Catholic.
October
2-District 9 Championships, Pinecrest CC; 7-D9 Championships, TBA
Regular-season matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BROOKVILLE
LADY RAIDERS
BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a youthful roster of experience for the Brookville Lady Raiders golf team that was scheduled to open the Allegheny Mountain League schedule at Brockway Thursday.
Senior Railley Kalgren and juniors Grace Molnar and Natalie Himes saw varsity time last year with four graduated seniors, including district qualifiers Audrey Barrett and Maeve Jordan. New players on the roster include junior Bethany Hack and freshmen Gabby McLaughlin and Willa Jordan.
“We want to be able to build the knowledge of their game, first of all, and then skills and get them into a position where they can go out and be competitive and appreciate the game and get to know the game of golf and build what can be a life-long experience after high school,” said Lady Raiders head coach Eli Thompson, who enters his third season.
Next week, the Lady Raiders play three AML matches, Monday at DuBois Country Club, Tuesday at Eagles Ridge and nest Thursday at Punxsutawney.
With the absence of Ridgway this year from the league, the AML will play a third league match at Punxsutawney and Brockway to keep the schedule at 12 matches. The Lady Raiders host the AML at Pinecrest Country Club Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.
ROSTER
Seniors: Railley Kalgren.
Juniors: Grace Molnar, Bethany Hack, Natalie Himes.
Freshmen: Gabby McLaughlin, Willa Jordan.
SCHEDULE
August
17-AML at Brockway; 21-AML at DuBois Country Club; 22-AML at Eagles Ridge; 24-AML at Punxsutawney; 28-AML at Pinecrest CC; 31-AML at Brockway.
September
5-AML at DuBois Country Club; 7-AML at Eagles Ridge; 12-AML at Punxsutawney; 14-AML at Punxsutawney; 18-AML at Pinecrest CC; 21-AML at Brockway.
Matches begin at 3 p.m.